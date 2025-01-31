Platformization is key to reduce cybersecurity complexity

Organizations are facing security complexity challenges as they juggle an average of 83 different security solutions from 29 vendors, according to a report by IBM and Palo Alto Networks. It also shows 7 out of 10 surveyed companies with a high degree of security platformization report their cybersecurity investments have helped business outcomes such as operational efficiencies and revenue generation.

The rising threat of sophisticated cyberattacks

In the study, 52% of surveyed executives note fragmentation of security solutions is limiting their ability to deal with cyber threats, but 75% of organizations that have embraced security platformization agree that better integration across security, hybrid cloud, AI, and other technology platforms is crucial.

96% of executives who have adopted platformization say security is a source of value, compared to just 8% of those who haven’t.

The analysis suggests the trend of adding more solutions to combat evolving security threats is contributing to inefficiency – impacting both performance and the bottom line – while moving to a platformized security approach can help businesses achieve reduced response times and costs without sacrificing security efficacy.

Digital connectivity expands attack surfaces and creates new vulnerabilities. Cyberattacks are becoming more sophisticated and harder to defend against, while AI is being used by both defenders and attackers, creating a race in cybersecurity capabilities.

Surveyed executives estimate security fragmentation and complexity costs their organizations an average of 5% of their annual revenue. For a $20 billion annual revenue company, that’s a $1 billion cost to the business in aggregate. Tally the costs of security incidents, lost productivity, failed digital transformations, stalled AI initiatives, loss of customer trust and reputational damage and the numbers add up.

“Organizations continue to be challenged with updating their security posture to address new threats, while simultaneously being pressed to reduce complexity and decrease spend,” said Mark Hughes, Global Managing Partner for Cybersecurity Services, IBM. “Security executives need to enable innovation, protect assets and derive value from their cybersecurity investments to help their organizations thrive and further their business goals.”

Executives under pressure to cut security costs

80% of executives agree they face pressure to reduce the cost of security, and 41% say security fragmentation has driven up procurement costs. 4 out of 5 non-platform organizations say their security operations cannot effectively deal with the sheer quantity of threats and attacks.

80% of platformization adopters say they have full visibility into potential vulnerabilities and threats. For platformized organizations, mean time to identify (MTTI) and mean time to contain (MTTC) security incidents are shorter by an average of 72 and 84 days, respectively.

“We have seen the positive impacts of adopting a platformized approach to security, and the benefits it delivers to organizations,” said Karim Temsamani, President, Next Generation Security, Palo Alto Networks.

The research finds effective security requires platformization. Consolidating multiple tools into a unified platform not only bolsters security posture but enables organizations to experience nearly 4 times better ROI from their cybersecurity investments, leading to revenue generation and increased operational efficiencies.

When it comes to AI, a platform approach can also enable an organization to better ingest and analyze data to deliver actionable insights. With 90% of surveyed executives expecting to scale, optimize, or innovate with AI within the next two years, integrating AI into their platforms can play a critical role in advancing their security preparedness.

For example, accelerating adoption of agentic AI for security and tapping platformization for fewer investment cycles; or, using platformization to create the common governance needed to deliver the AI capabilities shaping the future.

By adopting a platformization approach, businesses can align technologies, drive innovation, and prioritize security as a core business requirement.