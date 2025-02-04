Cybersecurity jobs available right now: February 3, 2025

Application Security Architect

ReversingLabs | Ireland | Remote – View job details

As an Application Security Architect, you will conduct security assessments and vulnerability scans of applications, APIs, and other software components. Identify, analyze, and report security vulnerabilities and risks. Develop and implement security controls and countermeasures to mitigate identified risks.

Associate, Information Security

Santander | USA | On-site – View job details

As an Associate, Information Security, you will conduct regular security assessments and vulnerability scans using tools such as AWS GuardDuty, AWS Inspector, and AWS Config. Perform SAST and DAST on web applications, APIs, and mobile applications to identify security risks and vulnerabilities. Conduct web and mobile penetration testing to assess the robustness of applications and identify weaknesses.

Cyber Deception Lead

Commonwealth Bank | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Deception Lead, you will sssist in the development and implementation of a comprehensive cyber deception framework, based on MITRE Engage, that aligns with the organisation’s overall cybersecurity objectives. Deploy and manage deception technologies and processes, including honeypots, honey tokens, decoy systems, and other deceptive assets.







Cyber Security Infrastructure Engineer

Genuit Group | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Infrastructure Engineer, you will conduct comprehensive security risk assessments, threat analysis, and business impact analysis to identify potential vulnerabilities and prioritise mitigation strategies. Implement and manage advanced security tools and technologies, such as MFA, DLP, VPN, and cloud-based solutions, to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of our systems.

Cyber Security Lead Engineer

The Warehouse Group | New Zealand | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Lead Engineer, you will develop and maintain the organization’s cybersecurity strategy, policies, and procedures. Conduct regular security assessments and penetration testing to identify and address potential weaknesses. Manage incident response processes and lead investigations into security breaches.

Cyber Security Manager

Premier Group | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Manager, you will oversee and mitigate cybersecurity risks, ensuring robust protection against security threats.

Assess and enhance the firm’s cybersecurity framework, ensuring compliance with industry standards. Lead incident response efforts, conducting investigations and ensuring swift resolution of security breaches.

Cyber Security Specialist

Cavotec | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Specialist, you will conduct regular security risk assessments and audits to identify vulnerabilities. Design and implement security measures to protect systems, networks, and data. Detect, analyze, and respond to security breaches or incidents. Develop, implement, and enforce security policies and procedures.

Head of IT Security

Diabolocom | France | Hybrid – View job details

As a Head of IT Security, you will be responsible for ensuring the security of the company’s information systems and production cloud platforms through recurring penetration tests, external and internal vulnerability scans, and other security measures. You will also be responsible for maintaining compliance with our current PCI-DSS certification while working towards obtaining new certifications.

Head Of Security

Bharat Business Innovations | India | Remote – View job details

As a Head Of Security, you will lead and manage the security team to develop and implement robust security protocols and policies.

Continuously monitor and assess network and system security, identifying potential vulnerabilities. Design and execute threat simulations to evaluate security strengths and weaknesses.

Incident Response Manager

Centric Software | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Incident Response Manager, you will oversee the identification and triage of security events, ensuring proper classification and prioritization of incidents based on severity and potential impact. Conduct thorough post-incident analysis to determine the root cause of security incidents and implement measures to prevent recurrence.

Information Security Engineer

RChilli | India | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Engineer, you will monitor computer networks for security threats and respond to incidents promptly. Investigate security breaches, analyze root causes, and implement corrective measures. Deploy and manage endpoint detection and prevention tools to defend against malware, phishing, and cyberattacks.

IT Security Engineer

Riverty | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As an IT Security Engineer, you will plan, implement, monitor, and upgrade security measures for the organization’s data, systems, and networks with a specific emphasis on application security. Ensure the protection of company data and infrastructure by implementing a Secure Software Development Life Cycle. Provide support during incident response efforts to address security issues and mitigate risks effectively.

Malware Defense Analyst

Bank of America | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Malware Defense Analyst, you will respond, triage, and adapt to real-time threats targeting the organization through the lens of malware delivery and execution. Perform static, dynamic, and behavioral analysis of malicious software and potential indicators of compromise. Identify cyber risks and help develop improvements to controls and detection mechanisms.

Penetration Test and Risk Assessment Team Leader

White Hat | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Penetration Test and Risk Assessment Team Leader, you will plan and execute penetration testing projects and ethical hacking procedures using tools like Nmap, Wireshark, Metasploit, Nessus, Burp Suite, etc. Conduct regular risk assessments and security audits with tools such as OpenVAS, Nexpose Community, and Security Risk Assessment Toolkit.

Principal Security Engineer

Akto.io | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Principal Security Engineer, you will conduct security assessments, code reviews, and penetration testing to identify vulnerabilities in applications. Research next-generation detection and protection methodologies. Monitor application security vulnerabilities and respond to incidents as necessary. Develop internal tools for security research.

Product Security Engineer II

Infoblox | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Product Security Engineer II, you will develop and implement effective security controls in a multi-cloud environment. Perform continuous security assessments against Infoblox cloud and Kubernetes microservice infrastructure. Own and manage a key security tool, such as EDR, SIEM, CSPM, or CNAPP, and ensure optimum coverage and health of the security capability.

Security Engineer

Paramount Computer Systems | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Security Engineer, you will deploy, configure, and manage firewalls to secure network traffic and prevent unauthorized access. Deploy and manage EDR solutions to detect and respond to endpoint threats. Analyze logs for malicious activities and ensure alignment with organizational policies.

Security Intern

Prysmian | Italy | On-site – View job details

As a Security Intern, you will execute OSINT activities related to security scenarios and threats, draft security risk assessments—including both country security risk assessments and those for specific assets or occurrences—support the identification of security mitigation measures in physical and travel security, and assist in drafting security procedures and plans.

Senior Application Security Engineer

Teads | France | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Application Security Engineer, you will identify security vulnerabilities and guide developers and engineers in addressing these issues. Drive consideration of cybersecurity tools and datasets to enhance detective and preventive control sets. Understand technical security issues and the implications to Teads businesses and be able to communicate them to management.

Senior Cloud Security Engineer

Intercom | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Cloud Security Engineer, you will leverage cloud-native security tools along with EDR and SIEM to enhance security posture. Develop strategies, frameworks, automations and processes to advance the Detection and Response program. Create protective and detective controls using open-source and closed-source intelligence sources to address gaps and detect potential intrusions.

Senior Cybersecurity and Data Protection Specialist

Kent | UEA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity and Data Protection Specialist, you will design, implement, and maintain cybersecurity technology infrastructure to safeguard critical assets and sensitive data. Lead security incident investigations, conduct root-cause analyses, and implement corrective actions. Oversee vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and audits to identify and mitigate risks proactively.

Senior Network Cyber Security Specialist

Sapiens | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Network Cyber Security Specialist, you will secure and optimize hybrid networks, integrating SDN across on-premises, Azure, and AWS, while implementing micro-segmentation strategies using tools like NSX, Azure Virtual Network (VNet) Peering, and AWS Security Groups. Implement ZTNA across cloud and hybrid networks, integrating advanced security controls

Threat Hunter

Axxum Technologies | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Threat Hunter, you will conduct analysis of network traffic and host activity across a wide array of technologies and platforms.

Assist in incident response activities such as host triage and retrieval, malware analysis, remote system analysis, end-user interviews, and remediation efforts. Capture intelligence on threat actor TTPs and develop countermeasures in response to threat actors.