CISOs and boards see things differently

Splunk’s latest CISO Report reveals critical insights into cybersecurity priorities, threat trends, and strategies for resilience.

In this Help Net Security video, Kirsty Paine, Field CTO & Strategic Advisor at Splunk, discusses the key findings and what they mean for security teams.

From the rise of AI-driven threats to the growing pressure of compliance and incident response, CISOs are under more scrutiny than ever. This report highlights how security leaders adapt, invest in automation, and reshape their strategies to tackle emerging risks.