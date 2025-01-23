CISOs are juggling security, responsibility, and burnout

This article gathers excerpts from multiple reports, presenting statistics and insights that may be valuable for CISOs, helping them with informed decision-making, risk management, and developing strategies to enhance their organization’s cybersecurity posture.

72% of security leaders agree that the age of AI necessitates a complete reset of how organizations approach application security, according to Cycode. This urgency is reinforced by the fact that 93 billion lines of code were generated in the past year alone, driven in large part by GenAI. This explosion of code is clearly overwhelming security teams, with 73% of security leaders confirming that “code is everywhere.”

70% of cybersecurity leaders felt that stories of CISOs being held personally liable for cybersecurity incidents have negatively affected their opinion of the role, according to BlackFog. 34% believed that the trend of individuals being prosecuted following a cyberattack was a ‘no-win’ situation for security leaders: facing internal consequences if they report failings and prosecuted if they don’t.

Instead of layering more tools, CISOs should focus on consolidating their security stack and adopting solutions that are secure by design. The embrace of generative AI, seen as a double-edged sword, could play a key role in increasing threat detection and response capabilities if integrated thoughtfully.

CISOs and other security professionals are ripe for burnout. Surveys show that 99% of CISOs work extra hours every week, and 1 in 5 work an extra 25 hours per week.

Despite global information security spending projected to reach $215 billion in 2024, 44% of CISOs surveyed reported they were unable to detect a data breach in the last 12 months using existing security tools, according to Gigamon.

While CISOs are often responsible for technology implementation, they are not getting the support they need at a strategic level. Researchers found that 73% of CISOs expressed concern over cybersecurity becoming unwieldy, requiring risk-laden tradeoffs, compared to only 58% of both CIOs and CTOs.

56% of the surveyed CISOs admit discomfort with their current incident response strategies, indicating a significant need for improvement in handling cyber incidents effectively. As regulations evolve, many organizations feel that they don’t have adequate guidance, or that certain terms are difficult to understand.

Executives outside IT are more likely to focus on financial, legal and reputational impacts than their IT and security counterparts. For instance, 24% of executive leaders label the reputational impact of cyber risks as ‘high’ compared to only 15% of CISOs.