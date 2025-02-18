Cybersecurity jobs available right now: February 18, 2025

Airport Cybersecurity Engineer II

Salt Lake City Corporation | USA | On-site – View job details

As an Airport Cybersecurity Engineer II, you will develop and implement policies, procedures, and training plans for security and network administration. Assess and mitigate cybersecurity threats. Manage incident response and recovery plans.

Application Security Architect

WalkMe | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As an Application Security Architect, you will conduct design and code reviews to ensure secure development practices.

Perform application penetration tests to identify and fix security vulnerabilities. Build tools to automate and streamline security-related tasks.

Cybersecurity Infrastructure Engineer

Citi | Hungary | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Infrastructure Engineer, you will design, configure, and implement various network security solutions to meet Citi’s security requirements. Implement security best practices to maintain the highest level of security. Collaborate with other cybersecurity professionals to evaluate and integrate new security technologies and Vendors to design and implement comprehensive and robust security controls that meet business and regulatory requirements.







Cybersecurity OT Specialist

Insud Pharma | Spain | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity OT Specialist, you will develop and maintain cybersecurity policies and procedures specific to OT environments. Implement and manage cybersecurity solutions in industrial plants. Conduct risk assessments and security audits on OT systems. Collaborate with IT and OT teams to ensure secure systems integration. Respond to security incidents and coordinate the recovery of affected systems.

Cybersecurity Vulnerability Management Analyst

ADT | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Vulnerability Management Analyst, you will support the organization’s vulnerability management and threat detection capabilities. You will be responsible for identifying, analyzing, and mitigating cybersecurity risks for organization as well as developing and implementing security strategies aligned with business goals.

Cyber Security Engineer

ALTEN | Belgium | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will analyze system and network requirements, and design secure architectures from scratch, ensuring network hardening and the application of best security practices. Formalize system and network security specifications, ensuring traceability, compliance with operational and constructional standards, and adherence to regulatory requirements.

Cyber Security Manager

RedZed | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Manager, you will develop new cyber security controls to enhance security posture against internal and external security threats. Conduct risk management activities (risk assessment, gap analysis, business impact analysis, etc.) to help the enterprise reach an acceptable level of risk. Develop continuous improvements to SIEM program, so all events security events are logged and investigated.

Cyber Security Specialist

Intellisync | Italy | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Specialist, you will monitor systems, networks, and applications for anomalies and threat signals.

Implement security solutions such as firewalls, intrusion detection systems (IDS/IPS), encryption and authentication.

Conduct vulnerability assessments and penetration tests to identify weaknesses and provide recommendations for improvements.

Detection and Response Engineer

Okta | Canada | Remote – View job details

As a Detection and Response Engineer, you will develop and refine security detections across Okta’s infrastructure and applications ensuring optimal coverage across the organization. Participate in forensic analysis of security events, logs, and endpoints to determine root causes. Learn and work with APIs to enhance security telemetry and detection capabilities.

Identity Security Specialist

Nordic Cyber Group | Sweden | Hybrid – View job details

As an Identity Security Specialist, you will support organizations in assessing, designing, and implementing identity security solutions based on customer specifications and requirements. Implement IAM solutions and integrate them with existing systems and platforms. Conduct security assessments to identify potential risks and vulnerabilities in the IAM system and work to develop measures to address them.

Network Security Engineer

Al Etihad Payments | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Network Security Engineer, you will will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining the network and security infrastructure of AEP’s. The primary focus will be on safeguarding the integrity, confidentiality, scalability and availability of AEP’s network resources and data.

Security Architect

Jurong Port | Singapore | On-site – View job details

As a Security Architect, you will review security design and provide technical guidance to project teams throughout the software development lifecycle and implement security by design principles. Define and implement secure design practices for data and APIs, ensuring proper authentication, authorization, and protection from common threats. Perform security reviews, identifying gaps in security architecture, and developing a security risk management plan for Jurong Port, ensuring that the developed systems and architecture are consistent with the organisation’s cybersecurity policy.

Security Architect, AI, Automation

IBM | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Architect, AI, Automation, you will collaborate with SecDevOps teams to integrate security into CI/CD pipelines, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards like FedRAMP and NIST. Collaborate with SecDevOps to automate cloud provisioning, configuration, and monitoring tasks, reducing manual overhead and improving reliability.

Security Engineer

Clover Health | Canada | Remote – View job details

As a Security Engineer, you will implement, operationalize and monitor security applications such as EDR, DLP, SAST, vulnerability management, and CSPM systems. Assess and improve systems for compliance with security requirements, policies, guidelines and standards.

Security Manager

Bromcom | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Security Manager, you will conduct regular risk assessments and recommend mitigation strategies. Establish and enforce security policies, procedures, and best practices. Lead investigations and response efforts for security incidents and breaches.

Security Researcher

JFrog | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Security Researcher, you will research CVEs and 1-day vulnerabilities in various programming languages and ecosystems. Define how to automatically find exploitable vulnerabilities & develop code that identifies the instances where a vulnerability is exploitable. Perform security research on various open-source technologies, frameworks, and libraries.

Security Software Engineer

Canonical | UAE | Remote – View job details

As a Security Software Engineer, you will define, implement and document new security features. Analyze, fix, and test vulnerabilities in Canonical and open source software. Extend and enhance Linux cryptographic components – specifically with modules such as OpenSSL/Libgcrypt – with the features and functionality required for country-specific compliance such as FIPS and CC certification.

Senior Application Security Engineer

Axon | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Application Security Engineer, you will build and maintain security automation tools to seamlessly embed security checks into CI/CD pipelines. Deploy and operationalize static (SAST), dynamic (DAST), and dependency (SCA) scanning tools. Lead vulnerability management efforts, ensuring critical vulnerabilities are identified, prioritized, and remediated.

Senior Cybersecurity Engineer

The Aerospace Corporation | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Engineer, you will leverage existing cybersecurity tools to perform routine threat hunting across the enterprise and where necessary, make recommendations for improvements to threat hunting processes and technology. Optimize and customize event management to support multiple views of data to support investigation of suspect activity, collect metrics and provide better visibility overall of user and network activity.

Senior Penetration Tester

Integrity360 | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Penetration Tester, you will perform in-depth penetration tests across applications, infrastructure, cloud and mobile platforms. Perform tests and assessments in cloud, including but not limited to AWS, Azure, GCP, etc. Perform red team and purple team exercises. Perform security reviews of servers, network devices, architecture and application designs.