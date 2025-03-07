AI threats and workforce shortages put pressure on security leaders

In this Help Net Security video, John Grancarich, Fortra’s Chief Strategy Officer, discusses the 2025 Fortra State of Cybersecurity Survey and highlights escalating concerns among security professionals about AI-driven threats and a shortage of cybersecurity skills.

The survey reveals that 83% of organizations identify phishing and smishing as top security risks, with 50% expressing increased unease over evolving technologies like generative AI. To combat these challenges, 77% of respondents plan to focus on identifying and closing security gaps, while 75% aim to enhance security culture and awareness within their organizations.

Despite these proactive measures, 45% of security leaders cite a skills gap as a significant hurdle. Many are considering outsourcing key functions such as penetration testing, email security, and vulnerability management to managed services providers.