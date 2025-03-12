Help Net Security
Defending against EDR bypass attacks

EDR bypass and killer attacks are surging, yet many organizations continue to overlook this threat while they have become over-reliant on this security tool – particularly when preventing ransomware.

In this Help Net Security video, John Dwyer, Director of Security Research at Binary Defense, discusses how over-reliance on EDR and lack of monitoring EDR telemetry health has become a risk in corporate security, the evolving tools and techniques attackers are using, and key mistakes companies are making when it comes to their EDR.

