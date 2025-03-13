Cybersecurity jobs available right now in Europe: March 13, 2025

Cloud Security Engineer

TUI Group | Portugal | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cloud Security Engineer, you will contribute to the implementation of security solutions and will work alongside our Security Operations team to ensure appropriate controls are engineered, addressing the technical requirements of our global business. You will support the implementation and maintenance of identity protection, threat detection, and email security solutions across Microsoft 365 environment.

Cybersecurity Architect

ExpressVPN | Poland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Architect, you will plan, implement, manage, monitor and upgrade security measures/architectures for the protection of the organization’s data, systems, and networks. Design, document, and implement complex security controls. Plan, create and implement cybersecurity processes and policies.

Cybersecurity Engineer – Aviation Systems

Cargolux Airlines | Luxembourg | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer – Aviation Systems, you will ensure compliance with aviation cybersecurity regulations and standards. Manage information security risks, mitigations, vulnerabilities and ensure the continued protection of critical systems. Manage PKI infrastructure and associated services, documentation, and procedure. Support the implementation of aircraft security log analysis and train relevant personnel.







Cybersecurity Defense Analyst

Booz Allen Hamilton | Netherlands | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Defense Analyst, you will work as a cyber defender who can also think like a cyber attacker to identify ways to circumvent security measures. Leverage your strong background in detecting, analyzing, and responding to security incidents while working closely with various stakeholders to protect the company’s clients’ assets.

Cyber Security Architect

Resideo | Czechia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Architect, you will sssist in designing and structuring security solutions to protect enterprise systems, networks, and data. Participate in threat modeling and risk assessments to evaluate potential security threats and their impact in new and existing enterprise systems. Participate in identifying security risks, vulnerabilities, and threats within the organization’s IT environment and propose mitigation strategies.

Cyber Security Incident Responder

KUKA Group | Hungary | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Incident Responder, you will perform daily incident response operations following a strict schedule defined by the manager. Your responsibilities include operating security platforms, monitoring and analyzing security alerts/messages in SIEM, and identifying issues or compromised computers using logs and other computer-centric evidence sources.

Data Protection Officer

Orange | Belgium | Hybrid – View job details

As a Data Protection Officer, you will create and maintain appropriate policies and guidelines and manage an assurance program and related audits including, but not limited to, data sharing, disclosure and data retention. Lead a data breach response and data breach notification procedure and assists the incident/crisis managers during an incident/crisis related to personal or confidential data.

Information Security Architect

ERIKS Digital | Netherlands | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Architect, you will lead the design and implementation of secure systems and networks, ensuring robust defence-in-depth strategies across all layers of the IT infrastructure. Lead the development of cloud security strategies and frameworks, ensuring secure deployment of cloud-based applications and services (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud).

IT Security Officer Network

ING Luxembourg | Luxembourg | On-site – View job details

As an IT Security Officer Network, you will conduct information security assessments of networking topics, including advising management on how to mitigate any identified risks. Assess the network change requests (firewall, proxies, etc.) to ensure that they are aligned with the bank security standards. Ensure that the proper network segmentation is put in place and maintained.

Network Security Automation Engineer

Kuehne+Nagel | Estonia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Network Security Automation Engineer, you will develop, implement, and maintain network security automation solutions focussing on integrations with cloud platforms. Troubleshoot and resolve firewalling issues for both cloud-based and on-premise environments.

Network Security Engineer

Tessenderlo Group | Belgium | On-site – View job details

As a Network Security Engineer, you will monitor computer networks for security issues using advanced security tools. You will implement, operate, and administer security solutions according to the defined security roadmap. Additionally, you will investigate and document security breaches, assess their impact, and respond to cybersecurity incidents to protect the organization’s network infrastructure.

OT Cybersecurity Consultant

Siemens | Spain | Hybrid – View job details

As an OT Cybersecurity Consultant, you will conduct cybersecurity consulting services such as gap and risk assessments, development of mitigation plans, and creation of tailored cybersecurity roadmaps. Help company’s team advising clients on implementing leading cybersecurity standards (e.g., IEC 62443, ISO 27001, NIST CSF) to improve their overall OT security.

Penetration Testing Team Leader

Netcompany-Intrasoft | Greece | Hybrid – View job details

As a Penetration Testing Team Leader, you will lead, manage, and mentor a team of penetration testers and red team experts. Oversee the planning, execution, and reporting of penetration testing and red team engagements across various domains (network, web applications, cloud, mobile, physical, etc.). Drive the development of automated tools and scripts to improve testing efficiency.

SecOps Engineer

Showpad | Romania | Hybrid – View job details

As a SecOps Engineer, you will monitor and respond to security events involving vulnerabilities, endpoints, user behavior analytics, firewalls, IDS/IPS, and external threat intelligence. Conduct vulnerability management activities, including coordination with bug bounty programs and external penetration tests.

Security Architect (SIEM)

EPAM Systems | Latvia | Remote – View job details

As a Security Architect (SIEM), you will lead the design, deployment, and configuration of SIEM solutions, ensuring seamless integration with various security tools, systems, and log sources. Plan and execute SIEM migration projects, including data transfer, log source integration, rule/alert migration, and configuration tuning.

Security Director

Destinus | Switzerland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Director, you will develop and implement a comprehensive security program tailored to the company’s needs. Conduct an initial security risk assessment to identify key threats (geopolitical, operational, and cyber). Implement travel risk management protocols, particularly for employees traveling to high-risk locations.

Security Engineer

Yokoy | Austria | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Engineer, you will develop and implement security strategies, standards, and practices to safeguard company’s SaaS applications and infrastructure. Conduct risk assessments and provide recommendations for mitigating identified risks. You will design and implement security controls and technologies, such as firewalls, encryption, and intrusion detection/prevention systems.

Security Governance Expert

reMarkable | Norway | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Governance Expert, you will implement and develop a comprehensive ISMS framework. Lead information security risk management initiatives and risk assessment workshops tailored to business needs. Conduct regular audits and reviews to evaluate and improve ISMS effectiveness, ensuring adherence to the annual compliance calendar.

Senior Enterprise IT and OT Security Architect

Volvo Group | Sweden | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Enterprise IT and OT Security Architect, you will develop security architectural frameworks and blueprints that guide the design, development, and implementation of secure infrastructure, encompassing data protection, authentication, authorization, encryption, and allied security measures.

Senior Cloud Security Engineer

Vizrt | Sweden | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Cloud Security Engineer, you will design, implement, and enhance cloud security controls across AWS and Azure. Identify and mitigate cloud security risks, ensuring compliance with industry standards. Integrate current security tooling and identify potential gaps in our cloud security controls. Lead incident response efforts related to cloud security threats and misconfigurations.

Senior Security Specialist / Penetration tester

DNV | Finland | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Security Specialist / Penetration tester, you will perform thread-led penetrations testing and adversary simulations (such as TIBER/DORA TLPT, Purple Teaming). Collect targeted threat intelligence and develop threat scenarios. Prepare and execute adversary simulations (Red and Purple teaming). Document the vulnerabilities and attack paths by describing them, providing reproduction and remediation steps and classifying their severity according to industry standards.

Senior SOC Analyst

Serverless Solutions | Estonia | Remote – View job details

As a Senior SOC Analyst, you will be responsible for handling incidents and being an escalation point for Level 1 Analysts. You will be conducting alert triage, investigation, and incident handling. Develop and implement containment, eradication, and recovery strategies. Develop and implement threat-hunting techniques and methodologies.

Threat Intelligence Lead

Canonical | Norway | Remote – View job details

As a Threat Intelligence Lead, you will build and own Canonical’s threat intelligence strategy. Build and maintain OSINT research environments. Develop OSINT tradecraft, principals, and techniques. Identify and track targeted intrusion cyber threats, trends, and new developments by cyber threat actors through analysis of proprietary and open source datasets.

Vulnerability Management Engineer

HP | Spain | Hybrid – View job details

As a Vulnerability Management Engineer, you will prioritize vulnerabilities based on severity, risk level, exposure, and potential impact on the organization’s operations and reputation and facilitate hand off to relevant remediation teams. Provide vulnerability and/or misconfiguration remediation guidance risk-awareness for common vulnerabilities.