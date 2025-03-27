How to manage and protect your biometric data

Biometric data refers to unique physical or behavioral characteristics that are used to verify a person’s identity.

Revoking or changing biometric data is more complicated than changing passwords. Unlike passwords, biometric identifiers like fingerprints or retina scans are unique and permanent. This makes it particularly vulnerable if stolen. Cybercriminals can use stolen biometric information to impersonate someone and bypass security systems, putting personal accounts and data at risk.

Many people are unaware of how their biometric data is collected. Often, we see in movies and TV shows how facial recognition technology is used in public spaces for surveillance, yet we don’t know where that data goes or who has access to it.

Similarly, fingerprint data might be captured through apps or devices without individuals understanding how their data will be used or stored.

Types of biometric data

There are several types of biometric data, each with its method of collection and specific applications.

Fingerprints

Fingerprints can be gathered using different types of sensors, including optical, capacitive, or ultrasonic. Optical sensors utilize light to scan the finger’s surface, while capacitive sensors detect electrical variations on the skin. Ultrasonic sensors generate a detailed 3D representation of the fingerprint by employing sound waves to outline the ridges and valleys.

Widely used for access control (e.g., unlocking devices, securing doors, verifying identities in banking), fingerprints are among the most common forms of biometric authentication.

Facial recognition

Facial recognition technology captures facial data via cameras or infrared sensors. The system analyzes unique facial features, like eye spacing, nose shape, and mouth width. More sophisticated systems might construct a 3D representation of the face to improve accuracy.

This method is mostly applied in security and surveillance systems, including airports, workplaces, and public spaces. It also plays a role in unlocking smartphones and verifying identities for financial transactions or online services.

Iris scans

Iris scans use near-infrared light to capture the unique patterns in the colored part of the eye (the iris). This light illuminates the iris, and a camera records its distinct features. Iris scans are used in high-security environments, such as border control, military facilities, and government buildings. They are also being integrated into consumer devices, such as smartphones, to provide secure user authentication.

Voice patterns

Voice recognition systems analyze unique vocal features, such as tone, pitch, and rhythm. Voice patterns are utilized in services like virtual assistants (e.g., Siri, Alexa), telephone banking, and verification in call centers. It is generally seen as a less secure type of biometric authentication, since voices can be imitated or modified.

Security risks with biometric data

As biometric data boosts security, the growing use of these technologies also comes with its own set of issues.

A company named Clearview AI gained attention after it was discovered that they scraped billions of images from social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram without users’ consent. These images were then used to build a facial recognition database.

In August 2019, a biometric data breach was discovered involving Suprema’s Biostar 2 platform. The exposed database contained the fingerprint and facial recognition data of over a million users, as well as other personal information.

An investigation by an Indian newspaper revealed that the Aadhaar (India’s national identification system) data leak exposed the personal information of over a billion citizens, including biometric data such as thumbprints and retina scans. This breach was traced to a vulnerability in the system, allowing unauthorized access. Alongside the leak, software for generating fake Aadhaar cards was also being sold.

Protecting biometric data

To protect biometric data, it’s recommended to store it locally on devices rather than in the cloud, minimizing the chances of a breach. Apple’s Face ID and Touch ID, for example, store data on the device itself. Additionally, enable MFA instead of relying solely on biometric authentication.

Make sure the data is encrypted both when it’s stored and when it’s transmitted. Regularly updating your devices and software is also necessary to stay ahead of new security risks. Check which apps and services have access to your biometric data and revoke permissions if needed.

By following these steps, you can help keep sensitive biometric information secure.

There are laws and regulations in place that give individuals certain rights when it comes to biometric data protection. For example, under the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) in Europe or the CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act) for California residents, you have the right to know how your data is being used, request access to it, and even demand its deletion.

It is very important to understand these rights and how to exercise them, whether it’s opting out of data collection or ensuring your data is handled securely according to these regulations.

As biometric data becomes an integral part of our lives, we must remain informed and cautious about how this sensitive information is collected.