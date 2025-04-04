New infosec products of the week: April 4, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from 1touch.io, Bitsight, Bluefin, CyberQP, and Exabeam.

Exabeam Nova accelerates threat detection and response

By correlating multiple detections within a case and using a proprietary threat classification framework, Exabeam Nova distinguishes between compromised insiders, malicious insiders, and undetermined threats with precision, enabling security teams to quickly identify, investigate and respond to threats with greater efficiency and accuracy.

CyberQP launches Zero Trust Helpdesk Security Platform

CyberQP has launched Zero Trust Helpdesk Security Platform, combining QGuard for Privileged Access Management (PAM) and QDesk for End-User Access Management (EUAM). A key innovation of the platform is End-User Elevation, which allows users to gain temporary admin access without persistent privileges. By automating approval processes and monitoring activity in real-time, CyberQP reduces attack surfaces while maintaining security and compliance.

Bluefin simplifies network tokenization access and management for merchants

Bluefin announced the addition of network tokenization capabilities to its ShieldConex Tokenization as a Service and Orchestration platforms, enabling merchants to directly provision network-issued payment tokens from card brands such as Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover.

1touch.io helps organizations safeguard sensitive data

1touch.io launched the next-generation Enterprise Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) platform. By integrating continuous data discovery, real-time access intelligence, AI-powered risk prioritization, and policy-driven orchestration into a unified platform, 1touch.io delivers business value to organizations by reducing security risks, optimizing compliance operations, and enabling digital transformation at scale.

Bitsight Identity Intelligence provides visibility into compromised accounts

Bitsight launched Bitsight Identity Intelligence, a new, standalone threat intelligence module designed to help security teams detect compromised credentials, prevent unauthorized access, and proactively mitigate risk across their extended attack surface.