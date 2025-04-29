Bugcrowd enables organizations to test their security environments

Bugcrowd’s new service connects customers with a global network of vetted ethical hackers for a variety of red team engagements—fully managed through the Bugcrowd Platform.

This release sets a new benchmark in the red team services market, enabling organizations to test their security environments with the highest level of confidence. By tapping into a global pool of experts using the latest adversarial tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), customers gain unparalleled insight into how real-world attackers would attempt to breach their defenses.

Available on the Bugcrowd Platform, RTaaS works alongside offerings such as Penetration Testing as a Service, Managed Bug Bounty, and Vulnerability Disclosure Programs. Bugcrowd customers can tailor their RTaaS engagements to meet specific needs, budget constraints, and organizational maturity. Through Bugcrowd’s global talent pool of vetted, trusted ethical hackers, customers can secure the exact expertise they need and scale their RTaaS program over time, surpassing competing services on the market today.

“Traditionally, red teaming was only possible for large organizations that could either afford the services of security consultants or had a sizable security workforce to manage the workload alongside daily operations—and even then, findings were too often not actionable. Bugcrowd’s industry-first offensive crowdsourced RTaaS bridges this critical security gap, opening the door for our customers to access high-end capabilities that deliver crucial insights into their defensive posture—continuously,” says Dave Gerry, CEO of Bugcrowd.

“Bugcrowd was founded on the bug bounty hunter mindset, an objective that aligns perfectly with Red Team operators. This launch is a significant milestone for Bugcrowd as it brings a pioneering solution to life. We are excited to see the power of The Crowd in action in RTaaS and enhance our customers’ always-on approach to security testing,” added Gerry.

Due to the persistent and sophisticated campaigns of cybercriminals, the cost of breaches continues to rise. As enterprise environments become more complex, organizations understand the need to stay ahead of these advanced threats. While pen testing and bug bounties will remain crucial tools in identifying vulnerabilities, Bugcrowd RTaaS enhances organizational preparedness by simulating real-world attacks, allowing understanding of detection and response capabilities, and exposing gaps in security controls that traditional testing may miss.

“As a hacker, I’m genuinely excited about Bugcrowd’s new Red Team as a Service (RTaaS) offering. RTaaS builds on the strengths of traditional bug bounty and Penetration Testing as a Service, taking them to the next level by allowing organizations to safely test their defenses against real-world attack scenarios,” said Matt Byrdwell, aka Nerdwell, ethical researcher and hacker at Bugcrowd.” Red Teaming is the most effective way to evaluate how well an organization’s layered security controls work together to create a true defense-in-depth strategy—and to safely identify any gaps. By simulating realistic attacks in a structured, controlled environment, RTaaS is a great way for cybersecurity teams to demonstrate the value of a strong security posture to both the business and its leadership.”

Key features of RTaaS on the Bugcrowd Platform:

Threat intelligence aligned with realistic scenarios: Bugcrowd RTaaS Integrates threat intelligence and risk profiling to simulate realistic, regulation-ready scenarios.

Bugcrowd RTaaS Integrates threat intelligence and risk profiling to simulate realistic, regulation-ready scenarios. Real-world adversarial tactics: Operators mimic the behaviors of nation-state actors, organized cybercriminals, and insider threats to authentically test an organization’s ability to detect, respond to, and contain advanced attacks.

Operators mimic the behaviors of nation-state actors, organized cybercriminals, and insider threats to authentically test an organization’s ability to detect, respond to, and contain advanced attacks. Global pool of specialized operators: Access a diverse network of vetted operators skilled in advanced tactics tailored to your environment and threats.

Access a diverse network of vetted operators skilled in advanced tactics tailored to your environment and threats. Integrated platform and workflows: Receive comprehensive reports with visual attack chains, attack narratives, and findings mapped to root causes and security controls.

Receive comprehensive reports with visual attack chains, attack narratives, and findings mapped to root causes and security controls. Scalable and flexible: Capitalize on assured, blended, or continuous red team operations to match various budgets, regulatory obligations, and security maturity levels.

Capitalize on assured, blended, or continuous red team operations to match various budgets, regulatory obligations, and security maturity levels. High return on investment: Take advantage of flexible pricing options, including day-rate engagements, reward pools, and continuous programs, to suit a range of needs, budgets, and objectives.

Bugcrowd’s RTaaS is now available to all customers on the Bugcrowd Platform.