Week in review: NIST proposes new vulnerabilities metric, flaws in NASA’s open source software

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

Vulnerabilities found in NASA’s open source software

Vulnerabilities in open source software developed and used in-house by NASA could be exploited to breach their systems, claims Leon Juranić, security researcher and founder of cybersecurity startup ThreatLeap.

NIST proposes new metric to gauge exploited vulnerabilities

NIST has introduced a new way to estimate which software vulnerabilities have likely been exploited, and it’s calling on the cybersecurity community to help improve and validate the method.

What CISOs can learn from the frontlines of fintech cybersecurity

At Span Cyber Security Arena, Mirko Zorz, Director of Content at Help Net Security, sat down with Ria Shetty, Director, Cyber Security & Resilience for Europe at Mastercard. The conversation cut through the hype and focused on what CISOs deal with every day: how to embed security into innovation, manage supply chain risk, and prepare both systems and people for the threats ahead.

Attackers hit MSP, use its RMM software to deliver ransomware to clients

A threat actor wielding the DragonForce ransomware has compromised an unnamed managed service provider (MSP) and pushed the malware onto its client organizations via SimpleHelp, a legitimate remote monitoring and management (RMM) tool.

How AI agents reshape industrial automation and risk management

In this Help Net Security interview, Michael Metzler, Vice President Horizontal Management Cybersecurity for Digital Industries at Siemens, discusses the cybersecurity implications of deploying AI agents in industrial environments.

Microsoft, Dutch security agencies lift veil on Laundry Bear cyber espionage group

The Dutch intelligence and security services have identified a new Russia-affiliated threat group that has been breaching government organizations and commercial entities in Europe and North America, and they dubbed it Laundry Bear.

Why data provenance must anchor every CISO’s AI governance strategy

Provenance is more than a log. It’s the connective tissue of data governance. It answers fundamental questions: Where did this data originate? How was it transformed? Who touched it, and under what policy?

Microsoft unveils “centralized” software update tool for Windows

Microsoft is looking to streamline the software updating process for IT admins and users by providing a Windows-native update orchestration platform, and to help organizations upgrade their computer fleet to Windows 11 with the help of Windows Backup for Organizations.

How to threat hunt Living Off The Land binaries

In this Help Net Security video, Lee Archinal, Senior Threat Hunter at Intel 471, walks through practical strategies for detecting malicious activity involving Living Off The Land binaries (LOLBins).

Why app modernization can leave you less secure

Most modernization projects stop at the authentication layer, believing that identity transformation is complete once SAML or OIDC is wired up. What’s often overlooked is one of the most critical components of application security: session management.

Cyber threats are changing and here’s what you should watch for

In this Help Net Security video, Stefan Tanase, Cyber Intelligence Expert at CSIS, gives an overview of how cybercriminals are changing their tactics, including using legitimate tools to avoid detection and developing more advanced info-stealing malware.

Why privacy in blockchain must start with open source

With blockchains and decentralized applications (dApps), a new model of trust has emerged: one that doesn’t require trusting institutions but instead trusts the code itself. And this is only possible because of a founding principle: open source.

Review: Cybersecurity For Dummies, 3rd Edition

If you’re new to cybersecurity and looking for a book that doesn’t overwhelm you with jargon or dive too deep into technical territory, Cybersecurity For Dummies might be a solid starting point.

Why layoffs increase cybersecurity risks

A wave of layoffs has swept through the tech industry, leaving IT teams in a rush to revoke all access those employees may have had.

Woodpecker: Open-source red teaming for AI, Kubernetes, APIs

Woodpecker is an open-source tool that automates red teaming, making advanced security testing easier and more accessible.

4.5% of breaches now extend to fourth parties

Security teams can no longer afford to treat third-party security as a compliance checkbox, according to SecurityScorecard.

LlamaFirewall: Open-source framework to detect and mitigate AI centric security risks

LlamaFirewall is a system-level security framework for LLM-powered applications, built with a modular design to support layered, adaptive defense.

GitHub becomes go-to platform for malware delivery across Europe

Phishing has become the go-to method for attackers looking to get past security controls and access sensitive environments in Europe, according to Netskope.

AI forces security leaders to rethink hybrid cloud strategies

Hybrid cloud infrastructure is under mounting strain from the growing influence of AI, according to Gigamon.

How well do you know your remote IT worker?

Is the remote IT worker you recently hired really who he says he is? Fake IT workers are slipping into companies around the world, gaining access to sensitive data.

Cybersecurity jobs available right now: May 27, 2025

We’ve scoured the market to bring you a selection of roles that span various skill levels within the cybersecurity field. Check out this weekly selection of cybersecurity jobs available right now.

Hottest cybersecurity open-source tools of the month: May 2025

This month’s roundup features exceptional open-source cybersecurity tools that are gaining attention for strengthening security across various environments.

Infosec products of the month: May 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from: Anchore, BalkanID, Cyble, groundcover, Hunted Labs, LogicGate, McAfee, Obsidian Security, Outpost24, PentestPad, ProcessUnity, Resecurity, Searchlight Cyber, SecuX, ServiceNow, ThreatMark, and Verosint.