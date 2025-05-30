Infosec products of the month: May 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from: Anchore, BalkanID, Cyble, groundcover, Hunted Labs, LogicGate, McAfee, Obsidian Security, Outpost24, PentestPad, ProcessUnity, Resecurity, Searchlight Cyber, SecuX, ServiceNow, ThreatMark, and Verosint.

New MCP server from groundcover redefines LLM observability

A new MCP server, faster than any other on the market, has been launched from groundcover, the eBPF-driven observability platform. Developers can now enhance their AI-driven workflows with deep system context, powered by groundcover’s granular access to logs, metrics, and traces via eBPF.

BalkanID IGA Lite reduces identity risk and ensures compliance

Consisting of three streamlined modules: User Access Reviews (UAR) Lite, IAM Risk Analyzer Lite, and Lifecycle Management Lite, BalkanID’s IGA Lite is the self-service identity governance solution with publicly available pricing. It allows organizations to meet compliance and security requirements quickly and affordably, while providing a strategic path to IGA maturity.

Resecurity One simplifies cybersecurity operations

Resecurity One provides real-time cyber threat intelligence from multiple sources, enabling organizations to proactively identify and respond to cyber threats. With comprehensive threat intelligence feeds and advanced analytics, organizations can detect and thwart cyber attacks before they cause harm.

Outpost24 simplifies threat analysis with AI-enhanced summaries

Outpost24 announced the addition of AI-enhanced summaries to the Digital Risk Protection (DRP) modules within its External Attack Surface Management (EASM) platform. With Outpost24’s DRP modules, organizations are able to identify, monitor, and protect against threats before they can be exploited.

Cyble Titan strengthens endpoint security

Cyble announced Cyble Titan, its next-generation Endpoint Security. Designed to meet the evolving threat landscape, Cyble Titan integrates into the Cyble’s AI-Native Security Cloud, bringing together asset visibility, intelligence-led detection, and automated incident response in a unified solution.

Anchore SBOM tracks software supply chain issues

With the addition of Anchore SBOM, Anchore Enterprise now provides a centralized platform for viewing, managing and analyzing Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs), including the capability of “Bringing Your Own SBOMs”. Organizations can now gain comprehensive visibility into the software components present in both their internally developed and third-party supplied software to identify and mitigate security and compliance risks.

ThreatMark offers protection against social engineering attacks and scams

ScamFlag works through a simple three-step process: users access the feature within their existing banking app, take a screenshot or photo of suspicious content, and receive an instant analysis with recommended actions. The solution is delivered through a Software Development Kit (SDK) that banks can integrate with minimal effort, with full white-labeling options that maintain the bank’s brand identity and user experience.

SecuX releases Bitcoin self-managed solution for SMBs

SecuX launched hardware-based cybersecurity solution tailored for SMBs. At the core is Cyber Athena, an enterprise-grade cold wallet that integrates PUF-based authentication via PUFido and PUFhsm hardware modules, designed to meet rising demand for secure, self-managed Bitcoin custody.

Hunted Labs Entercept combats software supply chain attacks

Hunted Labs announced Entercept, an AI-powered source code security platform that gives enterprises instant visibility into suspicious behavior from the people and code in their software supply chain.

McAfee’s Scam Detector identifies scams across text, email, and video

On Android, SMS messages are auto-scanned, with alerts before opening, and on iPhone, suspicious messages are filtered or manually scanned via a quick check function. Scam Detector also protects email, flagging scams in Gmail, Microsoft, and Yahoo, while explaining why messages were flagged to help customers build their scam-spotting skills. For deepfake detection, McAfee identifies AI-manipulated videos on YouTube, TikTok, and other platforms, all processed on-device to protect the person’s privacy.

Obsidian’s browser extension manages shadow SaaS and AI tools

Obsidian Security has launched a new browser extension to help businesses safely use SaaS and AI apps online. The extension automatically finds and manages shadow SaaS and AI tools, blocks advanced spear-phishing attacks targeting access tokens, and gives real-time protection right in the user’s browser.

PentestPad streamlines security testing workflows

PentestPad announced a major rollout of new features to its platform, built to transform how modern security teams deliver penetration testing and manage vulnerabilities, clients and deliverables.

ServiceNow unveils AI agents to accelerate enterprise self-defense

The new AI agents, available within ServiceNow’s Security and Risk solutions, are designed to improve consistency, identify insights, and reduce response times.

ProcessUnity Evidence Evaluator flags discrepancies in a third-party’s controls

A key component of ProcessUnity’s Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) Platform, Evidence Evaluator automatically reviews third-party evidence and populates assessment responses complete with references to the specified evidence in the source documents.

Searchlight Cyber adds AI capabilities to summarize dark web posts and threads

Searchlight’s latest AI capabilities release is designed to further increase the speed of investigations by helping analysts to quickly determine the relevance of conversations and threads to their objectives. This is achieved by providing AI overviews that summarize the contents, key statistics, and sentiment of dark web conversations

Verosint Vera boosts identity threat detection and response

Built on top of Verosint’s intelligent ITDR platform, Vera is an always-on, expert identity security analyst that works alongside security teams to improve response time, efficiency and effectiveness. Vera triages threats, investigates security events, and executes rapid threat response actions — all at scale and in real time.

LogicGate brings risk management to individual business units

By helping minimize operational disruptions, such as failed internal processes, inadequate systems, and natural disasters, ORM helps ensure the resilience of the organization. With role-based dashboards tailored to specific stakeholders and lines of defense, LogicGate’s new ORM solution enables Risk Cloud users to quantify and visualize operational risk across different business units.