New infosec products of the week: July 18, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from At-Bay, Immersive, NETSCOUT, Socure, and Stellar Cyber.

Stellar Cyber 6.0.0 enhances automation, workflow intelligence, and user experience

The 6.0.0 release builds on Stellar Cyber’s vision of delivering intelligent, efficient, and decisive security operations through automation, AI, and integration, all while remaining open, flexible, and accessible for security teams of any size or skill level.

NETSCOUT Adaptive Threat Analytics improves incident response

Adaptive Threat Analytics utilizes continuous network packet capture and local storage of metadata and packets independent of detections, built-in packet decodes, and a flexible ad hoc querying language, enabling more faster threat investigation and proactive hunting. This provides SOC analysts with the specific knowledge needed to determine and execute the proper response more efficiently.

At-Bay MXDR boosts security for mid-market and small businesses

At-Bay Stance MXDR blends automation, generative AI, and human expertise for threat detection, response, remediation, and insights to protect businesses across endpoints, email, cloud, and identities, backed by real-world threat and claims data.

Immersive unveils role-specific cybersecurity capabilities

Lab Builder drives customized lab creation tailored to specific business needs, threat models, and internal systems, strengthening cyber capabilities of teams and individuals. The new feature offers flexibility, control, and depth in hands-on learning. Customers can address their organization’s specific upskilling needs using gamification and other engagement-boosting techniques, while demonstrating cyber readiness and competency.

Socure Workforce Verification detects manipulated or fabricated identities

Socure’s Workforce Verification solution integrates into HR platforms, job boards, payroll systems, and applicant tracking systems (ATS), via a hosted UX, API or SDK, with complete customization to match the desired workflow. At the point of an employment application, Socure evaluates identity risk signals such as phone, email, device, geolocation, behavior, and education signals.