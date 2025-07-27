Week in review: Microsoft SharePoint servers under attack, landing your first cybersecurity job

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

Microsoft pins on-prem SharePoint attacks on Chinese threat actors

As Microsoft continues to update its customer guidance for protecting on-prem SharePoint servers against the latest in-the-wild attacks, more security firms have begun sharing details about the ones they have detected.

How to land your first job in cybersecurity

According to LinkedIn, job applications have surged over 45% in the past year, with 11,000 applications submitted every minute. This flood of applications is making it harder than ever for qualified candidates to stand out.

Storm-2603 spotted deploying ransomware on exploited SharePoint servers

One of the groups that, in the past few weeks, has been exploiting vulnerabilities in on-prem SharePoint installation has been observed deploying Warlock ransomware, Microsoft shared on Wednesday.

World Health Organization CISO on securing global health emergencies

In this Help Net Security interview, Flavio Aggio, CISO at the World Health Organization (WHO), explains how the organization prepares for and responds to cyber threats during global health emergencies.

Sonicwall fixes critical flaw in SMA appliances, urges customers to check for compromise (CVE-2025-40599)

Sonicwall is asking customers running specific Secure Mobile Access (SMA) 100 Series devices to patch a newly uncovered vulnerability (CVE-2025-40599) as soon as possible.

Why outsourcing cybersecurity is rising in the Adriatic region

In this Help Net Security interview, Aleksandar Stančin, Board Member Adriatics, Exclusive Networks, discusses the state of cybersecurity in the Adriatic region.

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 “quick recovery” feature

With the latest Windows 11 update, Microsoft is saying goodbye to the infamous “Blue Screen of Death” and has enabled the quick machine recovery feature by default for Home users.

Digital sovereignty becomes a matter of resilience for Europe

In this Help Net Security interview, Benjamin Schilz, CEO of Wire, discusses Europe’s push for digital sovereignty through initiatives like Gaia-X and the EU AI Act.

Maximum severity Cisco ISE vulnerabilities exploited by attackers

One or more vulnerabilities affecting Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) are being exploited in the wild, Cisco has confirmed by updating the security advisory for the flaws.

Cyber turbulence ahead as airlines strap in for a security crisis

Aircraft systems are getting more connected and ground operations increasingly integrated, and attackers are taking notice. They’re shifting from minor disruptions to targeting critical systems with serious intent.

Critical CrushFTP vulnerability exploited. Have you been targeted? (CVE-2025-54309)

Unknown attackers have exploited a vulnerability (CVE-2025‑54309) in the CrushFTP enterprise file-transfer server solution to gain administrative access to vulnerable deployments.

As AI tools take hold in cybersecurity, entry-level jobs could shrink

A new survey from ISC2 shows that nearly a third of cybersecurity professionals are already using AI security tools, and many others are close behind.

What the law says about your next data breach

In this Help Net Security video, Chad Humphries, Solution Consultant, Networks & Cyber Security at Rockwell Automation, explores how cyber risk quantification is becoming essential for modern organizations.

Phishing campaign targets U.S. Department of Education’s G5 portal

A new phishing campaign is targeting users of the U.S. Department of Education’s G5 portal, a site used by educational institutions and vendors to manage grants and federal education funding.

Are your employees using Chinese GenAI tools at work?

Nearly one in 12 employees are using Chinese-developed generative AI tools at work, and they’re exposing sensitive data in the process.

Ports are getting smarter and more hackable

A new policy brief from NATO’s Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) warns that critical port infrastructure, responsible for 80 percent of global trade, is increasingly under attack by threat actors tied to Russia, Iran, and China.

Phishing simulations: What works and what doesn’t

Before AI became mainstream, phishing emails often gave themselves away. They were full of grammar mistakes and awkward wording, making them easier to spot. That’s changed. Today’s phishing attacks are much more convincing, often looking just like real messages.

Calico: Open-source solution for Kubernetes networking, security, and observability

Calico is an open-source unified platform that brings together networking, security, and observability for Kubernetes, whether you’re running in the cloud, on-premises, or at the edge.

Cervantes: Open-source, collaborative platform for pentesters and red teams

Cervantes is an open-source collaborative platform built for pentesters and red teams. It offers a centralized workspace to manage projects, clients, vulnerabilities, and reports, all in one place.

Autoswagger: Open-source tool to expose hidden API authorization flaws

Autoswagger is a free, open-source tool that scans OpenAPI-documented APIs for broken authorization vulnerabilities.

Product showcase: iStorage diskAshur PRO3

If you need to keep your files truly safe, the iStorage diskAshur PRO3 is definitely worth a look. It’s easy to use, secure, and feels solid in your hand.

Cybersecurity jobs available right now: July 22, 2025

We’ve scoured the market to bring you a selection of roles that span various skill levels within the cybersecurity field. Check out this weekly selection of cybersecurity jobs available right now.

CISO New York 2025 brings together top cybersecurity leaders

The annual CISO New York summit will be held on September 9, 2025, uniting over 150 senior cybersecurity executives for a full day of insight, strategy, and collaboration at Convene, 601 Lexington Avenue.

New infosec products of the week: July 25, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Akeyless, Bitdefender, Malwarebytes, ManageEngine, PlexTrac, and Seemplicity.