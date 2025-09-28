Week in review: Cisco ASA zero-day vulnerabilities exploited, Fortra GoAnywhere instances at risk

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

How Juventus protects fans, revenue, and reputation during matchdays

In this Help Net Security interview, Mirko Rinaldini, Head of ICT at Juventus Football Club, discusses the club’s approach to cyber risk strategy. Juventus has developed a threat-led, outcomes-driven program that balances innovation with protections across matchdays, e-commerce, and digital platforms.

Review: Practical Purple Teaming

Practical Purple Teaming is a guide to building stronger collaboration between offensive and defensive security teams. The book focuses on how to design and run effective purple team exercises that improve detection and response and strengthen trust between teams.

Building a stronger SOC through AI augmentation

In this Help Net Security interview, Tim Bramble, Director of Threat Detection and Response at OpenText, discusses how SOC teams are gaining value from AI in detecting and prioritizing threats. By learning what “normal” looks like across users and systems, AI helps surface anomalies that rules-based methods often miss.

Unpatched Fortra GoAnywhere instances at risk of full takeover (CVE-2025-10035)

If you’re running Fortra’s GoAnywhere managed file transfer solution and you haven’t updated to the latest available version for a while, do so now or risk getting your instance compromised via CVE-2025-10035.

Malicious GitHub pages lure MacOS users into installing Atomic infostealer

MacOS users looking to download popular software such as LastPass, 1Password, After Effects, Gemini, and many others are in danger of getting saddled with the Atomic infostealer instead, LastPass has warned.

SonicWall adds rootkit removal capabilities to the SMA 100 series

SonicWall has released new firmware for its Secure Mobile Access (SMA) 100 series appliances, adding file-checking capabilities that help users remove known rootkit malware.

After Shai-Hulud, GitHub tightens npm publishing security

Attackers are constantly finding ways to take over accounts and push malicious packages to the npm registry, the (GitHub-operated) online repository for JavaScript and Node.js packages.

Kali Linux 2025.3 brings improved virtual machine tooling, 10 new tools

OffSec has released Kali Linux 2025.3, the most up-to-date version of its popular penetration testing and digital forensics platform.

Libraesva ESG zero-day vulnerability exploited by attackers (CVE-2025-59689)

Suspected state-sponsored attackers have exploited a zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2025-59689) in the Libraesva Email Security Gateway (ESG), the Italian email security company has confirmed.

SolarWinds fixes critical Web Help Desk RCE vulnerability (CVE-2025-26399)

SolarWinds has fixed yet another unauthenticated remote code execution vulnerability (CVE-2025-26399) in Web Help Desk (WHD), its popular web-based IT ticketing and asset management solution.

Cisco ASA zero-day vulnerabilities exploited in sophisticated attacks

A widespread campaign aimed at breaching organizations via zero-day vulnerabilities in Cisco Adaptive Security Appliances (ASA) has been revealed by the US, UK, Canadian and Australian cybersecurity agencies.

Cybercriminals are going after law firms’ sensitive client data

Regardless of their size, all law firms hold valuable data, including client communications, financial records, and confidential legal strategies. That data has never been more at risk. Cybercriminals are targeting law firms by exploiting vulnerabilities, weak passwords, outdated systems, and untrained staff.

U.S. Secret Service takes down network of devices threatening government officials

The U.S. Secret Service has broken up a network of electronic devices spread across the New York tristate area that officials say posed an imminent threat to national security. The devices were being used to launch telecommunications attacks and to send threats targeting senior government officials.

The fight to lock down drones and their supply chains

Drones have already shown their impact in military operations, and their influence is spreading across the agricultural and industrial sectors. Given their technological capabilities, we need to be aware of the risks they bring.

Cybersecurity AI (CAI): Open-source framework for AI security

Cybersecurity AI (CAI) is an open-source framework that helps security teams build and run AI-driven tools for offensive and defensive tasks. It’s designed for anyone working in security, including researchers, ethical hackers, IT staff, and organizations that want to use AI to find vulnerabilities, test defenses, and improve their security.

New framework sets baseline for SaaS security controls

Managing security across dozens or even hundreds of SaaS apps has become a major headache. Each tool has its own settings, permissions, and logs, and most third-party risk processes only look at the vendor’s overall security, not the app itself. That leaves gaps you have to close on your own, often with limited visibility and extra work for both your team and procurement.

Cisco fixes IOS/IOS XE zero-day exploited by attackers (CVE-2025-20352)

Cisco has fixed 14 vulnerabilities in IOS and IOS XE software, among them CVE-2025-20352, a high-severity vulnerability that has been exploited in zero-day attacks.

Microsoft spots LLM-obfuscated phishing attack

Cybercriminals are increasingly using AI-powered tools and (malicious) large language models to create convincing, error-free emails, deepfakes, online personas, lookalike/fake websites, and malware. More recently, Microsoft Threat Intelligence spotted and blocked an attack campaign delivering an LLM-obfuscated malicious attachment.

European Windows 10 users get an additional year of free security updates

Windows 10 users in the European Economic Area (EEA) will be able to receive extended security updates until October 14, 2026, without having to pay for them or to back up their settings, apps, or credentials to the Microsoft cloud.

AI needs ethics to avoid real-world harm

In this Help Net Security video, Brittany Allen, Senior Trust and Safety Architect at Sift, explores how the rise of AI agents is creating new fraud risks. She explains how these agents, while designed to assist users, can unintentionally help fraudsters by carrying out tasks without recognizing malicious intent.

Building AI responsibly from day one

In this Help Net Security video, David Hardoon, Global Head of AI Enablement at Standard Chartered, discusses the role of ethics and safety in AI development.

How agentic AI is changing the SOC

In this Help Net Security video, David Norlin, CTO of Lumifi, explores the role of agentic AI in the security operations center (SOC). He explains what agentic AI is, how it can enhance cybersecurity workflows by automating repetitive tasks, and why accountability and careful implementation are critical.

Gartner: Preemptive cybersecurity to dominate 50% of security spend by 2030

By 2030, preemptive cybersecurity solutions will account for 50% of IT security spending, up from less than 5% in 2024, replacing standalone detection and response (DR) solutions as the preferred approach to defend against cyberthreats, according to Gartner.

Nosey Parker: Open-source tool finds sensitive information in textual data and Git history

Nosey Parker is an open-source command-line tool that helps find secrets and sensitive information hidden in text files. It works like a specialized version of grep, focused on spotting things like passwords, API keys, and other confidential data.

APIs and hardware are under attack, and the numbers don’t look good

Attackers have a new favorite playground, and it’s not where many security teams are looking. According to fresh data from Bugcrowd, vulnerabilities in hardware and APIs are climbing fast, even as website flaws hold steady. The shift shows how attackers are adapting to infrastructure, going after the hidden systems that keep businesses running.

Cybersecurity jobs available right now: September 23, 2025

We’ve scoured the market to bring you a selection of roles that span various skill levels within the cybersecurity field. Check out this weekly selection of cybersecurity jobs available right now.

Infosec products of the month: September 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from: Absolute Security, Blackdot Solutions, Catchpoint, Cynomi, DataLocker, Gigamon, Lookout, Nagomi Security, Neon Cyber, QuSecure, Relyance AI, Secure Code Warrior, and Teleport.