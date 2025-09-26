Infosec products of the month: September 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from: Absolute Security, Blackdot Solutions, Catchpoint, Cynomi, DataLocker, Gigamon, Lookout, Nagomi Security, Neon Cyber, QuSecure, Relyance AI, Secure Code Warrior, and Teleport.

Cynomi simplifies vendor risk management

Cynomi’s TPRM provides MSPs and MSSPs with a scalable way to deliver these critical services. By cutting vendor assessment times from 7 – 16 hours down to just 1.5 – 4.5 hours, Cynomi TPRM users can work up to 79% faster. This efficiency directly translates into higher profitability, with margins rising up to 20%.

Absolute Security Rehydrate restores compromised endpoints

Rehydrate delivers business continuity endpoint restoration through a fully remote, single-click process. When your remote, mobile, and hybrid Windows PCs go down, recovery playbooks ranging from targeted remediations to full OS recovery can be executed across connected devices at enterprise scale.

Blackdot Videris Automate uses AI to speed OSINT, risk detection, and decision-making

Blackdot Solutions unveiled Videris Automate, a platform that delivers new AI capabilities to automate investigations and screening processes. The launch marks a step-change in how organizations can detect risks, uncover hidden connections, and accelerate decision-making at scale.

Catchpoint improves monitoring posture with AI capabilities

Catchpoint released two AI-powered capabilities designed to simplify digital resilience for critical applications: Catchpoint Root Cause Analysis (RCA) and Catchpoint Advisor, which improve monitoring posture and bring immediate insights into IT incidents, ending the guesswork.

DataLocker boosts data security with DL GO and MySafeConsole

DL GO safeguards data with AES-256 XTS (FIPS 197) hardware encryption and fast, familiar biometrics on both major platforms, Windows Hello (Windows) and Touch ID (macOS), with no drivers required. It works online or offline, and can be enrolled into MySafeConsole (individual/SMB) or tied to SafeConsole (enterprise) when centralized management is needed.

Gigamon Insights delivers agentic AI for threat detection, compliance, and root-cause analysis

Launching with integrations into SIEM and observability platforms from Elastic and Splunk and cloud services from AWS, Gigamon Insights boosts IT productivity by accelerating investigations without manually combing through dashboard data. Analysts can ask questions, query trusted metadata, and receive context-rich insights and recommended actions within the platforms they already use.

Lookout’s AI-powered solution combats SMS phishing attacks

Lookout Smishing AI uses LLMs to evaluate message intent and context—going beyond indicators like malicious URLs or spoofed senders. This enables organizations to detect and prevent threats that evade conventional security tools.

Nagomi Control reveals where organizations are most exposed

While CTEM has long provided a framework to identify risk, most cybersecurity programs stop at visibility. Nagomi Control fills this gap by delivering the execution layer of CTEM, enabling teams to automatically act on exposures faster, cut risk at scale, and do it with the stack they already have.

Neon Cyber exits stealth with Workforce Cybersecurity Platform

Neon Cyber announced its emergence from stealth and unveiled its Workforce Cybersecurity Platform (WCP). The platform offers AI-driven phishing protection at the browser level, visibility and governance for shadow SaaS applications, and behavior-based authentication and compliance management directly in the browser.

QuProtect R3 provides encryption visibility across systems

By identifying problematic cryptographic configurations before they impact operations, such as expiring certificates, unauthorized certificate authorities or weak encryption protocols, QuProtect R3 prevents security incidents and service disruptions. The platform’s standards-based approach makes it simple to replace weak algorithms, enforce encryption policies and prepare for both AI-driven threats and quantum attacks.

Relyance AI Data Defense Engineer secures AI-driven data

Relyance AI has released Data Defense Engineer, an AI-native feature that works 24/7 to understand, monitor, and protect thousands of data journeys, learns from every interaction, and autonomously enforces policies at machine speed.

Teleport unveils AI-powered summaries for session recordings

Teleport released AI Session Summaries, a new capability in Teleport Identity Security that enables customers to summarize insights from thousands of hours of session recordings in minutes.

Secure Code Warrior gives CISOs visibility into developer AI tool usage

Secure Code Warrior has launched a beta program to expand the AI capabilities of its Trust Agent product. The new offering provides CISOs with security traceability, visibility, and governance over developers’ use of AI coding tools.