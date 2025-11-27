Hottest cybersecurity open-source tools of the month: November 2025

This month’s roundup features exceptional open-source cybersecurity tools that are gaining attention for strengthening security across various environments.

Heisenberg: Open-source software supply chain health check tool

Heisenberg is an open-source tool that checks the health of a software supply chain. It analyzes dependencies using data from deps.dev, Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs), and external advisories to measure package health, detect risks, and generate reports for individual dependencies or entire projects.

VulnRisk: Open-source vulnerability risk assessment platform

VulnRisk is an open-source platform for vulnerability risk assessment. It goes beyond basic CVSS scoring by adding context-aware analysis that reduces noise and highlights what matters. The tool is free to use and designed for local development and testing.

sqlmap: Open-source SQL injection and database takeover tool

Finding and exploiting SQL injection vulnerabilities is one of the oldest and most common steps in web application testing. sqlmap streamlines this process. It is an open-source penetration testing tool that automates the detection and exploitation of SQL injection flaws and can take over database servers when configured to do so.

ProxyBridge: Open-source proxy routing for Windows applications

ProxyBridge is a lightweight, open-source tool that lets Windows users route network traffic from specific applications through SOCKS5 or HTTP proxies. It can redirect both TCP and UDP traffic and gives users the option to route, block, or allow connections on a per-application basis.

Sprout: Open-source bootloader built for speed and security

Sprout is an open-source bootloader that delivers sub-second boot times and uses a clean, data-driven configuration format that works across operating systems.

Strix: Open-source AI agents for penetration testing

Security teams know that application flaws tend to show up at the worst time. Strix presents itself as an open source way to catch them earlier by using autonomous agents that behave like human attackers. These agents run code, explore an application, uncover weaknesses, and prove those findings with working proof of concepts.

Metis: Open-source, AI-driven tool for deep security code review

Metis is an open source tool that uses AI to help engineers run deep security reviews on code. Arm’s product security team built Metis to spot subtle flaws that are often buried in large or aging codebases where traditional tools struggle.

cnspec: Open-source, cloud-native security and policy project

cnspec is an open source tool that helps when you are trying to keep a sprawling setup of clouds, containers, APIs and endpoints under control. It checks security and compliance across all of it, which makes it easier to see what needs attention.



