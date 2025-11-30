Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

Quantum encryption is pushing satellite hardware to its limits

In this Help Net Security interview, Colonel Ludovic Monnerat, Commander Space Command, Swiss Armed Forces, discusses how securing space assets is advancing in response to emerging quantum threats. He explains why satellite systems must move beyond traditional cryptography to remain protected. Monnerat also describes how future communication architectures will need to integrate quantum-safe methods without disrupting operations.

How an AI meltdown could reset enterprise expectations

In this Help Net Security interview, Graham McMillan, CTO at Redgate Software, discusses AI, security, and the future of enterprise oversight. He explains why past incidents haven’t pushed the industry to mature. McMillan also outlines the structural shifts he expects once failures start to have business impact.

Heineken CISO champions a new risk mindset to unlock innovation

In this Help Net Security interview, Marina Marceta, CISO at Heineken, discusses what it takes for CISOs to be seen as business-aligned leaders rather than technical overseers. She shares how connecting security to business impact can shift perceptions and strengthen partnerships across the company. Marceta focuses on the value of a security culture that supports innovation while keeping risk in check.

Fake “Windows Update” screens fuels new wave of ClickFix attacks

A convincing (but fake) “Windows Update” screen can be the perfect lure for tricking users into infecting their computers with malware. Add a multi-stage delivery chain with some offbeat techniques, and infostealer operators have everything they need to slip past defenses.

Popular code formatting sites are exposing credentials and other secrets

Widely used code formatting sites JSONFormatter and CodeBeautify are exposing sensitive credentials, API keys, private keys, configuration files and other secrets, watchTowr researchers discovered.

New “HashJack” attack can hijack AI browsers and assistants

Security researchers at Cato Networks have uncovered a new indirect prompt injection technique that can force popular AI browsers and assistants to deliver phishing links or disinformation (e.g., incorrect medicine dosage guidance or investment advice), send sensitive data to the attacker, or push users to perform risky actions.

Gainsight breach: Salesforce details attack window, issues investigation guidance

The number of Salesforce customers affected by the recent compromise of Gainsight-published applications is yet to be publicly confirmed, but Salesforce released indicators of compromise (IoCs) and simultaneously shed some light on when the attack likely started. The provided list includes IP addresses and User Agents, showing that the first reconnaissance and unauthorized access activity started on November 8.

Black Friday 2025 for InfoSec: How to spot real value and avoid the noise

Your inbox is probably drowning in Black Friday emails right now. Another “limited time offer” that’ll reappear next month, countdown timer creating artificial urgency. You’re right to be skeptical — most of it is noise. But buried beneath the marketing chaos, Black Friday can represent genuine opportunities to save significantly.

How board members think about cyber risk and what CISOs should tell them

In this Help Net Security video, Jonathan Trull, EVP & CISO at Qualys, discusses which cybersecurity metrics matter most to a board of directors. Drawing on more than two decades in the field, he explains how boards think about their duty to oversee risk and how CISOs can present information in a way that supports that duty.

cnspec: Open-source, cloud-native security and policy project

cnspec is an open source tool that helps when you are trying to keep a sprawling setup of clouds, containers, APIs and endpoints under control. It checks security and compliance across all of it, which makes it easier to see what needs attention.

Aircraft cabin IoT leaves vendor and passenger data exposed

The expansion of IoT devices in shared, multi-vendor environments, such as aircraft cabins, has created tension between the benefits of data collaboration and the risks to passenger privacy, vendor intellectual property, and regulatory compliance.

Microsoft cracks down on malicious meeting invites

Phishing is shifting into places people rarely check. Meeting invites that plant themselves on calendars can survive long after the malicious email is gone. That leaves a quiet opening for attackers. Microsoft has updated Defender for Office 365 so that security teams can now remove those leftover calendar entries when they perform a Hard Delete. Microsoft also added stronger domain blocking for phishing links.

Tor Project is rolling out Counter Galois Onion encryption

People who rely on Tor expect their traffic to move through the network without giving away who they are. That trust depends on the strength of the encryption that protects each hop. Tor developers are preparing a major upgrade called Counter Galois Onion, or CGO, which replaces the long-standing relay encryption method used across the network.

DeepTeam: Open-source LLM red teaming framework

Security teams are pushing large language models into products faster than they can test them, which makes any new red teaming method worth paying attention to. DeepTeam is an open-source framework built to probe these systems before they reach users, and it takes a direct approach to exposing weaknesses.

Small language models step into the fight against phishing sites

Phishing sites keep rising, and security teams are searching for ways to sort suspicious pages at speed. A recent study explores whether small language models (SLMs) can scan raw HTML to catch these threats. The work reviews a range of model sizes and tests how they handle detection tasks while keeping compute demands in check.

Why password management defines PCI DSS success

Most CISOs spend their days dealing with noisy dashboards and vendor pitches that all promise a shortcut to compliance. It can be overwhelming to sort out what matters. When you dig into real incidents involving payment data, a surprising number come down to poor password hygiene. PCI DSS v4.0 raised the bar for authentication, and the responsibility sits with security leaders to turn those requirements into workable daily habits for users and admins. A password manager is one of the few tools that can make this shift possible without adding friction.

New observational auditing framework takes aim at machine learning privacy leaks

Machine learning (ML) privacy concerns continue to surface, as audits show that models can reveal parts of the labels (the user’s choice, expressed preference, or the result of an action) used during training. A new research paper explores a different way to measure this risk, and the authors present findings that may change how companies test their models for leaks.

Email blind spots are back to bite security teams

The threat landscape is forcing CISOs to rethink what they consider normal. The latest Cybersecurity Report 2026 by Hornetsecurity, based on analysis of more than 70 billion emails and broad threat telemetry, shows attackers adopting automation, AI driven social engineering, and new evasion techniques at scale.

What happens when vulnerability scores fall apart?

Security leaders depend on vulnerability data to guide decisions, but the system supplying that data is struggling. An analysis from Sonatype shows that core vulnerability indexes no longer deliver the consistency or speed needed for the current software environment.

The privacy tension driving the medical data shift nobody wants to talk about

Most people assume their medical data sits in quiet storage, protected by familiar rules. That belief gives a sense of safety, but new research argues that the world around healthcare data has changed faster than the policies meant to guide it. As a result, the system is stuck, and the cost of that stagnation is rising for patients, researchers, and innovators.

Supply chain sprawl is rewriting security priorities

Organizations depend on long chains of vendors, but many cybersecurity professionals say these relationships create gaps they cannot see or control. A new ISC2 survey of more than 1,000 cybersecurity professionals shows that supply chain risk sits near the top of their concerns.

Criminal networks industrialize payment fraud operations

Fraud operations are expanding faster than payment defenses can adjust. Criminal groups function like coordinated businesses that develop tools, automate tasks, and scale attacks. New data from a Visa report shows how these shifts are reshaping risk across the financial sector.

The identity mess your customers feel before you do

Customer identity has become one of the most brittle parts of the enterprise security stack. Teams know authentication matters, but organizations keep using methods that frustrate users and increase risk. New research from Descope shows how companies manage customer identity and the issues that have been building in the background.

Your critical infrastructure is running out of time

Cyber attackers often succeed not because they are inventive, but because the systems they target are old. A new report by Cisco shows how unsupported technology inside national infrastructure creates openings that attackers can exploit repeatedly. The findings show how widespread this problem has become and how much it influences national resilience.

Hottest cybersecurity open-source tools of the month: November 2025

This month’s roundup features exceptional open-source cybersecurity tools that are gaining attention for strengthening security across various environments.

Fragmented tooling slows vulnerability management

Security leaders know vulnerability backlogs are rising, but new data shows how quickly the gap between exposures and available resources is widening, according to a new report by Hackuity.

Social data puts user passwords at risk in unexpected ways

Many CISOs already assume that social media creates new openings for password guessing, but new research helps show what that risk looks like in practice. The findings reveal how much information can be reconstructed from public profiles and how that data influences the strength of user passwords. The study also examines how LLMs behave when asked to generate or evaluate passwords based on that same personal information.

Black Friday 2025 cybersecurity deals to explore

Black Friday 2025 is shaping up to be a good moment for anyone thinking about tightening their cybersecurity. A few solid deals are popping up that make it easier to improve protection for systems and data without stretching your budget. If you have been waiting for the right time to upgrade or add new tools, these four offers are simple, practical options that are worth a look.

The breaches everyone gets hit by (and how to stop them)

Headlines scream about zero-days and nation-state attacks, but the reality is far less glamorous. The majority of breaches start with predictable, low-tech methods: stolen credentials, phishing, and unpatched systems. These aren’t rare, they’re routine, and they’re winning.

Cybersecurity jobs available right now: November 25, 2025

We’ve scoured the market to bring you a selection of roles that span various skill levels within the cybersecurity field. Check out this weekly selection of cybersecurity jobs available right now.

Infosec products of the month: November 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from: 1touch.io, Action1, Barracuda Networks, Bedrock Data, Bitdefender, Cyware, Firewalla, Forescout, Immersive, Kentik, Komodor, Minimus, Nokod Security, and Synack.