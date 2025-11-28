Infosec products of the month: November 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from: 1touch.io, Action1, Barracuda Networks, Bedrock Data, Bitdefender, Cyware, Firewalla, Forescout, Immersive, Kentik, Komodor, Minimus, Nokod Security, and Synack.

Action1 addresses Intune gaps with patching and risk-based vulnerability prioritization

Action1 announced new integrations that extend Microsoft Intune with advanced patching and vulnerability management. The enhancements close security and compliance gaps in Intune by adding comprehensive third-party application patching, risk-based vulnerability prioritization, and real-time visibility across Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Bitdefender GravityZone Security Data Lake unifies telemetry from multiple tools

Security Data Lake empowers both in-house security teams and Bitdefender MDR analysts to instantly search recent and historical data, correlate external telemetry with native GravityZone signals, and add context that improves detection accuracy and speeds response across the business.

1touch.io Kontxtual provides LLM-driven control over sensitive data

1touch.io unveils Kontxtual, an AI-driven data platform engineered for the AI era. Built to accelerate enterprise innovation without compromising control, Kontxtual harnesses the power of AI and LLMs to deliver real-time data, identity, usage, and risk insights, assuring sovereignty and security throughout the entire AI lifecycle.

Barracuda Assistant accelerates security operations

Barracuda Assistant accelerates threat response by reducing investigation time, cutting costly errors and streamlining workflows. It eliminates disruptive context switching, allowing security teams to transition effortlessly between vulnerability assessments, incident reviews and more. With these efficiencies, teams can focus on high-impact, strategic priorities.

Bedrock Data expands platform with AI governance and natural-language policy enforcement

Bedrock Data announced Bedrock Data ArgusAI and Natural Language Policy. ArgusAI is a new product that expands the company’s capabilities into artificial intelligence governance. It allows enterprises to understand what data their AI models and agents access during training and inference, and evaluates whether existing guardrails prevent sensitive data leakage.

Cyware enhances cyber defense with AI Fabric merging generative and agentic AI

Cyware Quarterback AI receives a major upgrade, described as an AI Fabric that weaves together a set of generative, agentic and in-product AI capabilities designed to accelerate threat intelligence and security operations workflows.

Firewalla unveils MSP 2.9 to simplify multi-device network management

Firewalla has announced the release of MSP 2.9, the latest update to its Managed Security Portal (MSP). The update is now available to all MSP Early Access users. Firewalla MSP is a web-based platform designed for security and infosec professionals to manage multiple Firewalla devices. Version 2.9 introduces new features and improvements to simplify network management, enhance security, and give IT teams greater control.

Forescout eyeSentry platform delivers continuous, cloud-based exposure management

eyeSentry continuously discovers, contextualizes, and prioritizes risk across every connected device, managed or unmanaged. By pinpointing their most critical risks early and often, security teams can act decisively before threats escalate, all from the convenience of the cloud.

Immersive unveils Dynamic Threat Range to transform cyber readiness testing

Immersive announced the general availability of Dynamic Threat Range, a new capability within its Immersive One platform that transforms how organizations validate and improve cyber readiness.

Kentik AI Advisor brings intelligence and automation to network design and operations

Kentik has launched the Kentik AI Advisor, an agentic AI solution that understands enterprise and service provider networks, thinks critically, and offers guidance for designing, operating, and protecting infrastructure at scale.

Komodor’s self-healing capabilities remediate issues with or without a human in the loop

Komodor released autonomous self-healing and cost optimization capabilities that simplify operations for SRE, DevOps, and Platform teams managing large-scale Kubernetes environments.

Minimus debuts Image Creator for building secure, hardened container images

Minimus announced the general availability of Image Creator, a new feature that empowers customers to build their own hardened container images, fully powered and secured by Minimus’ container security software and software supply chain security technology.

Nokod Security launches Adaptive Agent Security to protect AI agents across the entire ADLC

Nokod Security announced the launch of Adaptive Agent Security, a solution that delivers real-time visibility, governance, and protection from threats across the Agent Development Lifecycle (ADLC).

Synack unveils Sara Pentest to accelerate scalable AI-driven penetration testing

Synack has announced Sara Pentest, a new agentic AI product built on the Synack Autonomous Red Agent (Sara) architecture. Sara Pentest performs penetration testing on hosts and web applications, speeding up vulnerability detection and remediation and reducing the window of exposure from months to days. Organizations gain better overall test coverage and can meet the threat from AI-powered adversaries using open source agents to speed up their own offensive security operations.