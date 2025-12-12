New infosec products of the week: December 12, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Apptega, Backslash Security, BigID, Black Kite, Bugcrowd, NinjaOne, Nudge Security, and Veza.

Apptega Policy Manager streamlines policy creation and compliance oversight

Apptega revealed its Policy Manager module, expanding the company’s platform to automate the creation, review, and oversight of custom business policies. With this enhancement, Apptega enables partners and in-house security and compliance teams to maintain auditable policies with minimal manual effort.

Backslash secures MCP servers from data leakage, prompt injection, and privilege abuse

Backslash Security announced the launch of its end-to-end solution for the secure use of Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers across software development environments. As organizations increasingly adopt AI-native coding agents and integrated development environments (IDEs), the Backslash platform is designed to protect the new AI-powered development stack end-to-end.

BigID Activity Explorer enhances visibility for insider risk investigation

BigID announced Activity Explorer, a new capability that delivers auditability and granular activity investigation to strengthen insider risk detection and response. With Activity Explorer, organizations can review, search, and analyze activity across cloud and on-prem environments, including AWS S3, SharePoint, OneDrive, Google Drive, and NetApp, all within a unified interface for user accounts, service accounts, and AI agents.

New Black Kite module offers product-level insight into software supply chain vulnerabilities

Black Kite released its new Product Analysis module, which allows security teams to evaluate the risks of third-party software products at a granular level. As the first TPRM platform to offer this capability, Black Kite provides a more detailed view of exposure and supports better decision-making around specific products and vendor outreach. The new module delivers intelligence on software supply chain risk through deep downloadable software analysis (CPE), SaaS subdomain analysis, and SBOM analysis.

Bugcrowd unveils AI tools to accelerate triage and strengthen preemptive security

Bugcrowd has launched new platform functionality, Bugcrowd AI Triage Assistant and Bugcrowd AI Analytics, to bring speed and intelligence and insights to the process of building security resilience. Combined with the general availability of AI Connect, these new capabilities enable security teams to make smarter, faster decisions that help preempt emerging threats, not just react to them after the fact.

NinjaOne rolls out secure, compliant remote access for IT teams

NinjaOne announced NinjaOne Remote, a remote access solution natively integrated into the NinjaOne Platform. NinjaOne Remote was built from the ground up for businesses, not consumers, with security in mind, and gives IT teams and MSPs fast, reliable, and secure control over endpoints, wherever they are.

Nudge Security expands platform with new AI governance capabilities

Nudge Security announced an expansion of its platform to address the need for organizations to mitigate AI data security risks while supporting workforce AI use.

Veza brings unified visibility and control to AI agents across the enterprise

Veza has launched AI Agent Security, a purpose-built product to help organizations secure and govern AI agents at enterprise scale. As businesses accelerate AI adoption, Veza is defining a new foundation for AI SPM by giving security and governance teams the visibility and control they need to protect data and enforce trust across human-AI interactions.