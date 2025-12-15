Europe’s DMA raises new security worries for mobile ecosystems

Mobile security has long depended on tight control over how apps and services interact with a device. A new paper from the Center for Cybersecurity Policy and Law warns that this control may weaken as the European Union’s Digital Markets Act pushes mobile platforms to open core functions to outside developers.

Mobile protections under strain

The report explains that the DMA requires large platform providers to support free interoperability with mobile hardware and software features that sit deep in the operating system. These internal functions were never designed for open access. This single requirement introduces a set of risks that grow as more system components are exposed.

One concern is the creation of new entry points. Mobile operating systems limit access to memory and hardware because these areas underpin trusted controls. Opening them increases the chance that attackers could reach sensitive pathways. The report points to examples such as hidden interfaces used by advanced spyware, which show how small cracks in system design can lead to broad compromise.

The paper also highlights risks to data integrity. Developers can request broad categories of access when seeking interoperability. Requests that appear legitimate might still allow retrieval of sensitive content such as notification details or connection history. Weak permission boundaries have led to past privacy incidents, including misuse of accessibility features on Android that allowed malicious apps to read messages and capture passwords. The report notes that similar risks could surface if DMA requests bypass existing permission systems.

Stability worries for mobile platforms

Researchers describe concerns about overall system health. Mobile operating systems rely on centralized management and predictable code paths. When third parties gain deeper access, the chance of system instability grows. The report cites the 2024 incident in which a misconfigured update from a security vendor disrupted computers worldwide. Mobile systems avoided the disruption because of built-in architectural controls that limit low level access. The worry is that DMA requirements could erode this isolation.

Changes in architecture introduce new supply chain concerns. Mobile platforms use defense in depth to prevent tampering with core software and update mechanisms. Interoperability requests that bring unvetted components into these layers could create new opportunities for attackers. Platform diversity complicates the issue because Android and iOS implement security features in different ways. A uniform rule that does not account for these differences might impose technical changes that weaken established protections.

Authentication poses another challenge. Mobile devices rely on hardware backed identity checks to guard sensitive actions. If third parties must receive tokens or credentials to interact with protected features, the strength of these identity systems may fall. Any weakening of these controls would have wide impact because the device trust model underlies all apps and data on the phone.

Technical hurdles that add long term pressure

The report stresses that interoperability brings engineering complexity. Each new integration path introduces more code to test and maintain. If third party tools evolve faster than the operating system, providers may struggle to keep security baselines aligned. DMA timelines do not always match technical reality and could push unstable features into production. It also points out that DMA duties overlap with other EU rules tied to cybersecurity and data protection, which may create conflicting requirements for companies that must both allow access and protect user data.

Recommendations for a safer path forward

The research concludes with guidance for policymakers and platform providers. It urges the European Commission to define interoperability in terms of outcomes rather than identical privileges. The idea is to let third parties reach needed functions through controlled interfaces instead of exposing sensitive system components.

The paper recommends a tiered access model. Low risk features would be available to registered developers. More sensitive features would require stronger controls and scrutiny. To support that model, the report calls for mandatory security impact assessments before any new interoperability interface goes live. These assessments would cover data protection, supply chain concerns, threat modeling and likely user impact.

The paper also stresses the importance of protecting end to end encryption and maintaining data minimization. Each interoperability feature should come with a clear statement describing why data access is needed and how it will be limited.

Finally, the report encourages alignment with EU cybersecurity standards. It suggests that ENISA should help evaluate interoperability requests to ensure decisions reflect technical risks and current threat intelligence. This approach would help gatekeepers and regulators resolve tensions between DMA duties and other security rules.

Interoperability is shifting from a policy discussion to a direct security concern. The DMA will influence how mobile platforms structure identity controls, manage third party risk and enforce data protection. The research signals that planning for these changes should begin now, before new access paths become routine.