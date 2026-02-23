Police seize 100,000 stolen Facebook credentials in cybercrime raid

Officers from Poland’s Central Bureau for Combating Cybercrime (CBZC) dismantled an organized group that used phishing to seize Facebook accounts and extract BLIK payment codes from victims.

Arrest (Source: Poland’s Central Bureau for Combating Cybercrime)

Eleven members of an organized criminal group operating in Poland and Germany between May 2022 and May 2024 were identified. Six suspects were placed in pretrial detention as part of the investigation.

“Over 100,000 logins and passwords for the aforementioned website were seized, stolen by the perpetrators,” the CBZC said in an announcement.

The group set up websites designed to mimic well-known news portals, often featuring sensational headlines such as the alleged death of a public figure. Clicking the link prompted a Facebook login window. When users entered their credentials, the information was captured and later used by the suspects to access accounts and carry out further fraud.

Prosecutors have brought more than 400 charges against members of the group, including leading and participating in an organized criminal organization, unlawfully accessing Facebook accounts and email accounts, online fraud, and money laundering.