International operation dismantles fraud network, €400,000 seized

A coordinated international operation supported by Eurojust dismantled a fraudulent call centre operating from three offices and targeting citizens throughout Europe. Authorities arrested 11 suspects and seized more than €400,000 in cash.

Initial investigations identified victims in Latvia and Lithuania who lost over €160,000, with more people believed to have fallen for the fake investment platform.

According to the Eurojust statement, “During searches at 32 locations, authorities seized electronic equipment, documents, computers and SIM cards.”

The operation was based in Dnipro. The criminals lured victims into a fake cryptocurrency investment scheme, promising high returns. After victims transferred their initial payments and reported losses, the fraudsters requested additional funds, claiming they were needed for legal services to recover the money.

Call centre employees then persuaded victims to install remote access software, which allowed them to enter online banking accounts and move funds to bank accounts and cryptocurrency wallets controlled by the group.

The operation involved authorities from Latvia, Lithuania and Ukraine. Investigations into the group continue, with the seized electronic evidence under analysis.

Eurojust continues to support national authorities in combating cybercrime by coordinating cross-border investigations.