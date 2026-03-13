New infosec products of the week: March 13, 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Binary Defense, Mend.io, OPSWAT, Singulr AI, SOC Prime, Terra Security, and Vicarius.

Singulr AI’s Agent Pulse delivers enforceable runtime governance and visibility for AI agents

Singulr AI has announced the launch of Agent Pulse, extending its Unified AI Control Plane to autonomous AI agents and model context protocol (MCP) servers. Agent Pulse delivers enforceable runtime governance, contextual discovery, and measurable oversight for the agentic enterprise.

Terra Portal adds human-governed AI to live production pentesting

Terra Security has announced the launch of Terra Portal, its agentic desktop app that serves as an execution layer for pentesters to direct and oversee AI-driven testing in live production environments. Terra Portal reduces the discovery-to-fix cycle for vulnerabilities from the industry average of nearly three months to a matter of hours without sacrificing safety or compliance.

Mend.io eliminates AI prompt weaknesses before production

Mend.io has launched System Prompt Hardening within Mend AI to detect, score, and automatically remediate weaknesses in AI system prompts. Hidden instructions in system prompts have emerged as a growing security concern that traditional AppSec tools do not fully address.

OPSWAT delivers AI-powered perimeter defense with unified zero-day verdicts

OPSWAT has introduced MetaDefender Aether, an AI-powered decision engine for fast zero-day detection, purpose-built for the perimeter. Unlike sandbox or antivirus solutions designed for endpoint protection, MetaDefender Aether intercepts files at every entry point, e.g. file transfers, removable media, email attachments, cloud storage, and web traffic, to detect unknown threats before they reach users, devices, or internal systems.

Vicarius vIntelligence brings continuous risk validation and AI-driven security automation

Vicarius has announced the launch of vIntelligence, a new product that introduces agentic intelligence and continuous validation to the company’s security portfolio. Unlike intelligence layers that rely solely on third-party findings, vIntelligence includes its own validation engine. It can create and execute custom scripts, identify gaps in detection coverage, and revalidate exposures as environments change.

Binary Defense’s NightBeacon brings AI-driven analysis to SOCs

Binary Defense has announced the launch of NightBeacon, an AI-powered security operations platform built directly into the company’s security operations center (SOC).

SOC Prime’s DetectFlow Enterprise moves threat detection to the data ingestion layer

SOC Prime has announced the release of DetectFlow Enterprise, a solution that brings real-time threat detection to the ingestion layer, turning data pipelines into detection pipelines.