Google is turning Android Studio into a policy watchdog

Google has expanded Play Policy Insights in Android Studio to help developers catch policy issues while coding, including warnings for common problems such as missing login credentials. Later this year, developers who connect their Play developer account directly to Android Studio will receive tailored insights.

By leveraging SDK Index, a searchable list of Android SDKs that shows permissions, developer details, and Google Play registration status, they will also receive SDK insights in their workflows to identify which SDKs comply with Play policies.

Fraud and privacy protection

Google is improving Android app security and privacy with faster fraud and abuse detection through an upgraded Play Integrity API. The update makes it easier for developers to secure logins and payments in real time.

The company is also adding privacy tools such as the contact picker and location button, while updating policies to strengthen privacy standards.

“We’re adding support for post-quantum cryptography in Play App Signing this year, which will protect your apps and app updates from potential threats with the emergence of quantum computing,” Vijaya Kaza, VP, Product, App & Ecosystem Trust at Google, explained.

To help prevent malicious actors from distributing harmful apps anonymously, Google is rolling out developer verification across the Android ecosystem. The company is also updating Android Bench to help developers build safer apps with generative AI.

Publishing and reviews

Google is updating the Play Console to make app publishing faster, more predictable, and easier to manage. Expanded pre-review checks will help developers identify common policy violations, such as unnecessary photo permission requests, before submitting apps for review.

New tools will improve release management, including a release status API for tracking approvals and a feature that blocks new commits when a review is already in progress, preventing developers from unintentionally restarting their place in the review queue.

Later this year, Google plans to introduce parallel publishing so reviews on one testing track no longer delay updates on another.

Additional updates include a Submission History log for tracking app review activity, secure account transfer tools for moving app ownership safely, and AI-powered policy recommendations in the Play Console to help developers resolve issues faster. Google is also expanding Play Academy training and support resources for newer developers.