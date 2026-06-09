Apple Intelligence can now replace weak passwords without user intervention

Apple’s next generation of Apple Intelligence, the company’s personal intelligence system, expands its capabilities and introduces new security features in Passwords.

Automatically Fix Passwords (Source: Apple)

Introduced as a standalone app in 2024, Passwords gives users a central place to store and access passwords, passkeys, Wi-Fi credentials, and verification codes. It alerts users when a password is weak, reused, or exposed in a known data breach and recommends updating it. Any required changes previously had to be completed manually.

With the new update, Passwords can automatically replace weak or compromised passwords.

“Using Apple Intelligence and Safari to agentically take action on a user’s behalf, Passwords securely navigates through websites to sign in and upgrade their accounts to strong passwords,” the company said.

The updated password is saved in the Passwords app, allowing users to access it whenever needed.

Apple says the next generation of Apple Intelligence is built on a privacy-focused architecture that combines on-device processing with Private Cloud Compute for more complex AI requests. According to the company, this approach allows the system to use personal context while protecting user data and avoiding its storage on cloud servers.

Agentic AI can reduce manual work by carrying out tasks on behalf of users, though its ability to act autonomously creates new attack opportunities. Recent research warns that attackers could influence agent decisions through prompt injection, retrieval poisoning, and telemetry manipulation. Researchers recommend policy checks, approval workflows, and other safeguards before agents are permitted to make changes to live systems.

Despite its benefits, users need to remain in control. Maintaining visibility into what agents can access, reviewing their actions, and retaining the ability to approve or reject changes helps ensure important decisions remain in human hands.