How to use the Apple Passwords app

The latest Apple OS updates (iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia) have introduced a standalone Passwords app, to make users’ passwords, passkeys, Wi-Fi passwords, and verification codes easily accessible.

You can access the Passwords app on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Vision Pro, and on Windows via the iCloud for Windows app. All passwords sync securely with iCloud Keychain, enabling you to access them across your devices. If you use AutoFill, you can make it so that passwords are automatically saved in the Passwords app.

The Passwords app allows you to filter and sort accounts by creation date, credential type, or shared group status, making it easy to find the accounts you need.

App layout

Password app opens with Face ID or Touch ID

The app features separate sections for passwords and logins (“All”), passkeys, two-factor authentication codes, Wi-Fi passwords, security warnings, and deleted logins.

Passwords on iPhone

When you open any section, you can view its contents. Selecting a login entry displays fields for the site or app name, username, password, notes, and the date the entry was last modified.

Passwords on iPad and Mac

Adding, editing, and deleting passwords

To create a new login or password, click the “+” at the bottom of the main interface. Add the website, app, or label, choose a username and password you want to create, or select a strong password suggestion. Save the new entry.

Adding new password

Strong password suggestion

New password details

To edit passwords, select the “All” section and then choose the password credentials you wish to edit. Press “Edit” in the top right corner to modify the selected credential. When you finish editing, select “Done”.

Editing passwords

You can also delete passwords that you don’t need anymore by selecting Delete Password.

Viewing saved Wi-Fi passwords

In the Wi-Fi section, you can view saved credentials for Wi-Fi networks.

Wi-Fi section Network list

Selected Network credentials

Passwords app Security section

The app’s Security section informs you if you have chosed easily guessable or reused passwords, or if that particular password has been compromised (i.e., appears in public data leaks). When you click on an alert, it prompts you to change the password. You can select the “Change Password” button, which will open the website of the online service for which you should update the password.

Reused, compromised, easily guessed passwords

Change password

