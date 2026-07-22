AI can’t fix cybersecurity’s hiring problem

Organizations are redefining cybersecurity roles through workforce frameworks and placing greater emphasis on verified skills as AI and new regulatory requirements change hiring. The SANS 2026 Cybersecurity Workforce Survey found demand for specialists in new roles more than doubled over the past year, alongside increased hiring for existing cybersecurity skills.

AI changes security work

AI is reducing manual analysis, automating routine tasks and creating demand for security roles focused on AI governance, engineering and risk.

54% of respondents said they have AI security policies, and only 38% provide comprehensive AI security training. Nearly one in four organizations have no AI governance plans.

Nearly three-quarters of organizations said AI has influenced team composition. The most common changes were workflow automation and reduced manual analysis, with relatively few organizations reporting workforce reductions.

Employers are adding AI-focused cybersecurity roles, including AI security engineers, AI governance analysts and AI/ML security specialists, while experienced cybersecurity professionals remain the hardest positions to fill.

Compliance expands demand for specialists

Regulatory requirements are changing what organizations look for when hiring cybersecurity professionals. Companies are adopting workforce frameworks such as NICE and the European Cybersecurity Skills Framework to standardize cybersecurity roles and skills.

Top impacts of directives and regulations (Source: SANS)

Regulations including NIS2, DORA, DoD 8140, SEC and CMMC are changing hiring priorities and increasing demand for specialist cybersecurity roles. Most of these regulations apply to specific sectors, including critical infrastructure, financial services and defense contractors.

“Organizations are building entirely new specialist positions, restructuring teams around regulatory requirements, and facing real enforcement consequences if they don’t,” said James Lyne, CEO of SANS Institute.

Certifications are also becoming more important for hiring, audits, client requirements and career development as companies seek to demonstrate cybersecurity skills.

Experienced professionals remain difficult to recruit

Experienced cybersecurity professionals remain the hardest roles to recruit. Senior leadership and cybersecurity managers, including CISOs, account for most cybersecurity hiring decisions, and senior positions continue to take the longest to fill.

Organizations also identified poorly defined cybersecurity career paths as a hiring and retention challenge, and relatively few have well-defined pathways for career progression.

Skills gaps outgrow staffing shortages

Employers are prioritizing technical capabilities as AI, new regulations and threats change the skills required across security teams.

Time and budget remain the biggest barriers to closing skills gaps, limiting training and professional development. Companies linked those gaps to delayed projects, slower incident response, increased burnout and difficulty adopting new technologies.

Technical capability ranked ahead of work experience as the most important hiring criterion, with demonstrated skills taking priority.