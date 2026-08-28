New infosec products of the month: August 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from A10 Networks, Abnormal AI, F5 Networks, Intezer, Netscout, ScienceLogic, Searchlight Cyber, SelectHub, ServiceNow, Snyk, Tanium, and Tufin.

ServiceNow organizes autonomous security around six solution areas

ServiceNow has announced an acceleration of its Autonomous Security vision with six unified solutions that help deliver prevention-first, AI-native cyber defense across unified exposure management, continuous vulnerability detection, cyber-physical security, identity and access security, and agentic incident response, and cyber risk and compliance.

Tanium expands autonomous security across AI, exposure management and SecOps

Tanium has announced a series of new autonomous security capabilities across the Tanium Autonomous IT Platform. Spanning agentic AI, exposure management and security operations, the capabilities empower IT and security operators to stay ahead of an AI-accelerated threat landscape, safely, without losing control.

Snyk unveils continuous AI pentesting and agent red teaming

Snyk has announced the general availability of Evo Continuous Offensive Security (COS), enabling security teams to continuously test applications with autonomous, AI-powered pentesting and AI agent red teaming while providing validated proof of what attackers could actually exploit.

ScienceLogic delivers secure AI deployment and smarter IT operations with Skylar AI 2.5

ScienceLogic has announced Skylar AI 2.5, expanding secure deployment options for organizations with stringent security, sovereignty, and compliance requirements, while introducing enhancements that strengthen AI performance, operational intelligence, and enterprise integrations. The release further improves AI accuracy, platform performance, and natural language user experience across the ScienceLogic AI Platform.

Searchlight Cyber combines exposure and threat intelligence in new PTEM platform

Searchlight Cyber has launched its Preemptive Threat Exposure Management (PTEM) platform, combining exposure visibility with real-world attacker intelligence to help organizations prioritize and reduce the exposures most likely to be exploited. The platform combines two core capabilities. Searchlight Exposure provides continuous exposure visibility, attack surface discovery, and exploitability validation, while Searchlight Threat delivers intelligence on what threat actors are discussing, developing, and targeting.

A10 Networks introduces AI Gateway to secure and manage enterprise AI

A10 Networks has announced the general availability of the A10 AI Gateway, a centralized, intelligent control plane that gives organizations unified routing, cost management, and governance across every AI agent, application and large language model (LLM) they use.

DataGrout helps enterprises control AI usage, governance and LLM costs

SelectHub has announced the launch of DataGrout, its specialized AI research lab introducing an LLM inference optimization platform and AI governance solution for enterprises. DataGrout’s mission is to drive token reduction for agentic workflows, chatbots and AI tools, while equipping IT and FinOps leadership with a policy-driven, auditable LLM payload and cost monitoring system to track company-wide AI utilization.

NETSCOUT expands Adaptive DDoS Protection with outbound attack mitigation

NETSCOUT has announced an extension of its Adaptive DDoS Protection (ADP) solution enabling service providers to automatically detect and mitigate outbound DDoS attack traffic. By extending protection from the attack target towards its source, NETSCOUT helps operators prevent compromised subscriber devices from disrupting their own networks, consuming costly capacity and attacking customers and organizations across the internet.

F5 enhances AI Gateway to control AI costs, access, and security

F5 has introduced enhancements to the F5 AI Gateway and integrated the solution into the F5 AI Security Platform. The enhanced F5 AI Gateway seamlessly enforces policies on every AI request, giving enterprises a unified control plane to govern how AI models, agents, and tools are accessed and used, while optimizing the economics of AI at scale.

The F5 AI Guardrails dashboard (Source: F5)

Intezer adds native response automation without separate SOAR

Intezer has announced Workflows, a native automation and response builder that enables security teams to create and customize response workflows directly inside the Intezer platform. Workflows brings response into the same platform where alerts are triaged and investigated, allowing organizations to automate post-investigation actions without maintaining a separate Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) system.

Tufin expands Unified Control Plane with AI intelligence and multi-vendor automation

Tufin has announced the availability of Tufin Orchestration Suite (TOS) 5.3, helping enterprises further simplify security operations and maintain consistent control across increasingly complex multi-vendor, hybrid environments. In addition to these updates to the platform, Tufin also released its new AI-powered Segmentation Intelligence solution, which continuously analyzes an organization’s segmentation policies to understand segmentation intent, identify policy gaps and drift, and recommend how to close those gaps.

Abnormal AI expands email security from detection to data protection and phishing-simulation training

Abnormal AI announced an expansion of its email security platform with three new capabilities: Control Center, Email DLP Rules, and AI Phishing Coach upgrades. Together, the launch extends Abnormal’s behavioral AI across all three surfaces of email risk: what comes into the inbox, what leaves the organization, and how people are trained to recognize an attack.