New infosec products of the week: September 18, 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Akuity, Bitsight, Cohesity, Dataminr, Nozomi Networks, and Tuskira.

Dataminr uses agentic AI to predict and verify security threats

Dataminr has announced Dataminr Advanced for Corporate Security, delivering agentic AI capabilities that give corporate security teams the confidence to protect their people, sites, and operations before risk escalates. With Agentic Corroboration, Agentic Context, and Near-Term Predictive Intelligence, corporate security teams know what happened first, why it matters, and what may happen next as an event unfolds, closing the gap between detecting a threat and acting on it.

Akuity gives AI agents operational context to safely ship software

Akuity has introduced its Agentic Control Plane and MCP Server. Akuity’s Agentic Control Plane lets AI agents accelerate software delivery by giving them the operational context and permissions to act, all governed by the same controls Akuity already enforces across the pipeline. That governance is what gives engineering leadership the confidence to let agents into production, with real control over what agents can touch.

Bitsight connects threat intelligence and exposure monitoring across the supply chain

Bitsight access to a broad risk dataset, combining threat intelligence and continuous exposure monitoring to help teams mitigate risk across the supply chain. Bitsight Beacon, now generally available, continuously monitors critical vendors for vulnerabilities, malicious activity, intrusions, stolen credentials, and signs of compromise. It provides security teams with data to investigate incidents and helps risk teams identify issues that require vendor action.

Cohesity adds recovery capabilities for AI agents and the data they manage

Cohesity has introduced Cohesity Agent Resilience. This new Cohesity Data Cloud capability will discover, protect, and recover the infrastructure behind enterprise AI agents. The company outlined its vision for Autonomous Cyber Resilience, which uses agentic workflows to automate its five-step cyber resilience framework: protect data, identity, applications, and agents; help ensure recoverability in all scenarios; remediate cyber and AI threats; practice application recovery; and optimize data and AI risk posture.

A unified view of an agent and the state it depends on. (Source: Cohesity)

Nozomi Compass helps industrial teams manage OT assets and vulnerabilities

Nozomi Networks announced Nozomi Compass, an OT asset and service management platform designed to help organizations manage industrial assets, vulnerabilities, and exposures. The platform brings asset data, remediation workflows, and operational processes together, reducing reliance on spreadsheets, IT ticketing systems, and manual workflows that may not account for OT requirements.

Tuskira Vector brings autonomous red teaming to attack surface validation

Tuskira has announced Vector, its autonomous red teaming agentic capability, which identifies an organization’s exploitable attack surface by simulating what an attacker can do from outside it.