ISSUE 65.5 (March 2020)
RSA Conference 2020
ISSUE 65.5
Issue 65.5 Contributors

RSA Conference 2020

Table of contents

More than 36,000 attendees, 704 speakers and 658 exhibitors gathered at the Moscone Center in San Francisco to explore the Human Element in cybersecurity through hundreds of keynote presentations, track sessions, tutorials, seminars and special events.

Some of the most pressing topics included privacy, machine learning and artificial intelligence, policy and government, applied crypto and blockchain, and, new for RSA Conference 2020, open source tools, product security and anti-fraud.

“Our mission is to connect cybersecurity professionals with diverse perspectives and backgrounds to inspire new ways of thinking and push the industry forward,” said Linda Gray Martin, Senior Director and General Manager, RSA Conference. “This week proved the importance and impact of the human element in cybersecurity, and we thank all of our attendees for bringing their passion, commitment and ideas to RSA Conference for another amazing year.”

