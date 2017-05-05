New infosec products of the week​: May 5, 2017

Inside threat detection and alerting from Code42

Code42 introducted Inside Threat Detection to its enterprise data protection and security platform. By generating proactive alerts when data use patterns associated with inside threats emerge, IT and InfoSec teams can identify what specific files were moved from a device, by whom, when and where. Code42 Inside Threat can be used by IT and Security teams to conduct analysis to determine data movement.

Crossmatch introduces Nomad biometric fingerprint modules and readers

Designed with mobility in mind, the Nomad line utilizes capacitive thin film transistor (TFT) technology to enable space-saving, lightweight modules and pocket-sized compact readers. The Nomad USB readers’ low profile and lightweight design is ideally suited to jump kit applications requiring Appendix F certification. And the Nomad wireless reader cuts the cord for a truly mobile ten fingerprint livescan acquisition capability using the FBI’s required 4-4-2 capture methodology.

CyberArk secures digital transformation in the cloud

CyberArk announced cloud automation capabilities that enable customers to protect against security threats in dynamic cloud environments. CyberArk’s cloud automation capabilities incorporate the CyberArk AMIs (Amazon Machine Images) and AWS CloudFormation templates that are specifically optimized for AWS environments.

EclecticIQ Fusion Center simplifies threat intelligence

Available as a managed service, EclecticIQ Fusion Center gathers threat intelligence from open-, community-, and over 30+ commercial sources and fuses it into optimized bundles tailor made for sectors, geographies or individual clients. Clients receive a single, standards-compliant feed that contains all the intelligence needed for enterprise threat intelligence practices, Security Operations Centers, and Incident Response teams.

Netwrix introduces Netwrix Auditor 9.0

Netwrix Auditor 9.0 introduces functionality that enables organizations to respond immediately to ransomware and aberrant insider activity, identify and block threats to their network infrastructures, granularly restrict access to security intelligence, and slash preparation time for audits.

ThreatQuotient and Bandura integrate to simplify threat defense

ThreatQuotient announced a strategic partnership with Bandura Systems to enable security teams to manage and deploy threat defenses at a larger scale by combining Bandura’s PoliWall, an inline appliance able to block millions of IP addresses, with ThreatQ’s contextualized threat data. The combination of ThreatQ and PoliWall automates the vetting of millions of indicators via an enforcement tool, simplifying the actions of the analyst.