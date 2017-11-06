Ten important shifts impacting IT organizations over the next 36 months

As digitally-fueled disruptors continue to roil and reshape businesses and industries, the clear mandate for every enterprise is to reimagine and reconstruct itself to compete in the increasingly digital economy that’s platform powered and ecosystem enabled.

Digital-native enterprises

To help CIOs and senior IT executives through this period of multiplied innovation, IDC today published predictions that lay out a vision for the ten most important shifts that will happen in IT organizations over the next 36 months and will guide senior IT executives in the formation of their three-year strategic IT plan.

Lines are being drawn in the sand, separating industry laggards from “digital-native enterprises” that can harness the power of technology to multiply innovation and accelerate their businesses’ appetite for transformation. In the context of continuous emergence, IDC asserts enterprise technology environments must adapt at accelerated pace to the scale, scope, and speed of digital transformation.

“For CIOs and senior information and technology (IT) executives, the challenge is to think and operate like a digital-native enterprise in the face of the emergence of platforms, innovation accelerators, machine learning, augmented skills, micro-personalization, new partnerships, and new relationships. At the same time, change continues to move from linear to exponential and from evolving to episodic and unpredictable — requiring businesses to build digitally fueled adaptive processes, decision-making, and technology platforms to survive, let alone thrive,” said Serge Findling, VP of Research for IDC’s IT Executive Programs (IEP).

Top 10 predictions

Prediction 1: By 2018, 75% of CIOs will put experiential engagement, data monetization, or digital business at scale at the top of their agenda.

Prediction 2: Through 2019, dragged down by conflicting digital transformation imperatives, ineffective technology innovation, cloud infrastructure transition, and underfunded end-of life core systems, 75% of CIOs and their enterprises will fail to meet all of their digital objectives.

Prediction 3: By 2020, 60% of the CIOs who have crossed the digital divide will prevail in C-suite turmoil and competition to become digital business leaders for their enterprises.

Prediction 4: By 2019, 60% of CIOs will complete infrastructure and application re-platforming using cloud, mobile, and DevOps, clearing the deck for accelerated enterprise digital transformation.

Prediction 5: By 2019, 60% of IT organizations will deploy DX platforms supporting new customer- and ecosystem-facing business models.

Prediction 6: By 2019, 75% of CIOs will refocus cybersecurity around authentication and trust to manage business risks, initiating the retirement of systems that cannot ensure data protection.

Prediction 7: By 2020, 40% of CIOs will leverage vision- and mission-driven leadership to inspire and empower their organizations to create digital transformation capabilities.

Prediction 8: Recognizing the failure of existing IT governance and the need for a shared digital transformation vision; by 2020, 40% of CIOs will adopt new digital governance models to accelerate innovation and speed.

Prediction 9: By 2018, 70% of CIOs will take agility to the next level, gearing up to a product model using design thinking and DevOps.

Prediction 10: By 2020, 60% of CIOs will implement an IT business model and culture that shifts focus from IT projects to digitally-oriented products.

As the new digital economy emerges from disruption, CIOs are seeing their last opportunity to cross the digital divide and earn their right to play in the next phase,” concluded Findling.