RSA Conference 2020 expands education programs

RSA Conference announced the addition of the RSAC Security Scholars Poster Pitch-Off to its RSAC AdvancedU programming. RSAC AdvancedU is a series of programs that provides outreach to college students to introduce and encourage a career in cybersecurity and supports education throughout the various stages of a career within the industry.

Taking place on Thursday, February 27, the RSAC Security Scholars Poster Pitch-Off gives three chosen RSAC Security Scholars five minutes to pitch their cutting-edge research to a panel of industry veterans, including General (Ret.) Keith Alexander, co-CEO of IronNet; Ann Johnson, corporate vice president of Cybersecurity Solutions Group, Microsoft; and Ben Jun, CEO of HVF Labs.

After a question-and-answer round, the experts will provide feedback on how to make the topics more relevant to different perspectives and industries across public and private sectors. Theresa Payton, CEO and President of Fortalice Solutions, will host the event.

RSA Conference selected the following three RSAC Security Scholars out of a pool of 80 scholars from 40 participating schools to present in the pitch-off (in alphabetical order):

Aadesh Bagmar , University of Maryland, College Park: The Python ecosystem is messed up and here’s why…

Michael Hanling, US Naval Academy: Proofs of Retrievability with Low Server Storage

Evgeny Manzhosov, Columbia University: PAIRS: Control Flow Protection Using Phantom Addressed Instructions

“RSAC always brings together the most creative young minds and the smartest industry veterans to collaborate on ideas and shape the future of cybersecurity,” said Payton. “Motivating young talent is so important, especially with the shortage of qualified candidates for cybersecurity jobs. I’m looking forward to taking part in the new RSAC Security Scholars Poster Pitch-Off to witness next-gen and current leaders share perspectives that will ultimately drive the industry ahead.”

Additional AdvancedU programs include College Day, which is expected to welcome over 1000 students, recent graduates, and faculty from leading universities to attend Conference sessions and experience the expo as well as dedicated education events, including a breakfast panel with sponsors, a job fair and resume writing workshop where HR representatives from sponsoring companies share invaluable feedback on how to best present skills to potential employers.

Each year, RSA Conference also partners with internationally recognized accreditation organizations to give attendees at all stages of their careers, the opportunity to earn Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits by participating in certain sessions and tutorials.

“The education programs at RSA Conference aim to bridge this skills gap by providing resources that can advance careers. For students, startups and industry legends alike, the education and connections made at RSA Conference will spark innovation in the field for years to come,” said Linda Gray Martin, Senior Director and General Manager, RSA Conference.