SecOps teams face challenges in understanding how security tools work

Security professionals are overconfident in their tools with 50% reporting that they have experienced a security breach because one or more of their security products was not working as expected, according to Keysight.

The value in security test solutions

57% of security professionals were confident their current security solutions are working as intended. Yet only 35% of survey respondents stated that they conduct testing to ensure their security products are configured and operating as they expect.

To close this gap, 86% of respondents see strong value in security test solutions that can actively test their company’s security products and posture, using both internal and external attack vectors.

“Enterprises are faced with a continuous stream of cyberattacks that threaten their businesses, and in many cases they attempt to deal with these by buying more security tools. Yet they don’t know whether these products are delivering the protection they expect,” said Scott Register, vice president, security solutions at Keysight’s Network Applications & Security Group (formerly Ixia Solutions Group).

“The disconnect is when good security tools are misconfigured or security teams lack the skills to use their tools. This situation leads to overspending on overlapping tools and compromises an organization’s security posture.

“Ongoing testing of security solutions would give organizations the proof and confidence that they are protected, but also would provide the opportunity to save resources.”

Key findings