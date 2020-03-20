New infosec products of the week: March 20, 2020

HYAS Insight: A threat intelligence solution for investigation and attribution

HYAS Insight is a threat intelligence and attribution solution that improves visibility and productivity for analysts, researchers and investigators while vastly increasing the accuracy of their findings. HYAS Insight lets analysts connect specific attack instances and campaigns to billions of historical and real-time indicators of compromise faster than ever before, bringing invaluable new intelligence and visibility to security efforts.

Contrast Security simplifies DevSecOps with Route Intelligence

Contrast Security announced Route Intelligence, a major new capability for application security. Legacy application security testing solutions simply point out potential vulnerabilities in application code and are plagued with false positives. When compared to traditional application security approaches, Route Intelligence saves security teams and application development teams massive amounts of time while reducing costs.

Security Compass adds content to SD Elements, enables companies to meet CCPA compliance

Tracking regulatory standards and ensuring compliance with complex requirements is a challenge to even the most mature organizations. Security Compass has added content to SD Elements that enables organizations operating in California to maintain or achieve compliance under the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

Box builds interoperability within Microsoft 365 environments to transform the way users work

Box announced new integrations with Microsoft 365, building on Box’s interoperability within Microsoft environments. Admins can use Box Shield to restrict printing and downloads of files in Box from Office 365 web editors (Word, PowerPoint, Excel) based on Box security classifications. Later this year, a new Azure AD integration will provide one-click single-sign-on (SSO), enabling customers to set up the configuration with minimal effort.