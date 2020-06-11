5 keys to protecting OneDrive users

With the dramatic shift toward remote workforces over the last three months, many organizations are relying more heavily on cloud tools and application suites. One of the most popular is Microsoft’s OneDrive.

While OneDrive may seem like a secure cloud storage solution for companies looking to use Microsoft’s suite of business tools, many glaring security issues can expose sensitive data and personally identifiable information (PII) if proper protection protocols are ignored. Data theft, data loss, ransomware, and compliance violations are just a few things that organizations need to watch for as their employees increasingly rely on this application to save more and more documents to the cloud.

While OneDrive does provide cloud storage, it doesn’t have cloud backup functionality, a critical distinction that must be made when choosing which information to upload and share. The data is accessible, but not protected. How can businesses ensure they’re mitigating security risks, while also enabling employee access? Below we’ll discuss some of the most significant security gaps associated with OneDrive and highlight the steps organizations can take to better protect their data.

Document visibility

One area that often breeds confusion for OneDrive users is who can access company files once they’re uploaded in the cloud. For employees saving documents on their personal accounts, all the files created or added outside of a “Shared with Me” folder are private until the user decides otherwise. At this point, files are encrypted for anyone but the creator and Microsoft personnel with administrative rights. For someone else to see your data, you have to share the folder or a separate file.

The same rule holds for files shared on a OneDrive for Business account, with one exception: a policy set by an administrator determines the visibility of the data you create in the “Shared” folder.

Are sensitive documents safe in OneDrive?

For purposes of this article, sensitive documents refer to materials that contain either personally identifiable information (PII), personal health information (PHI), financial information, or data covered under FISMA and GLBA compliance requirements. As we established above, these types of documents can be saved one of two ways – by an individual under a personal OneDrive account or uploaded under a Business account. Even if your business does not subscribe to a OneDrive business account, organizations should be aware that employees may be emailing themselves documents or sharing them to their personal OneDrive folders for easy access, especially over the past several months with most employees working from home.

For personal users, OneDrive has a feature called Personal Vault (PV). How secure is the OneDrive Personal Vault? It is a safe located in your Files folder explicitly designed for sensitive information.

When using PV, your files are encrypted until your identity is verified. It has several different verification methods that users can set up, whether it’s a fingerprint, a face ID, or a one-time code sent via email or SMS. The PV folder also has an idle-time screensaver that locks if you are inactive for 3 minutes on the mobile app, and 20 minutes on the web. To regain access, you need to verify yourself again.

Interestingly, the PV function isn’t available in the OneDrive for Business package. Therefore, if your organization has no other way to store sensitive data than on OneDrive, additional security measures must be taken.

OneDrive is not a backup solution

OneDrive is not a backup tool. OneDrive provides cloud storage, and there is a massive difference between cloud backup and cloud storage. They have a few things in common, like storing your files on remote hardware. But it’s not enough to make them interchangeable.

In short, cloud storage is a place in the cloud where you upload (manually or automatically) and keep all your files. Cloud storage allows you to reach files from any device at any time, making it an attractive option for workers on the go and those that work from different locations. It also allows you to manually restore files from storage in case of unwanted deletion and scale storage for your needs. While “restoring files” sounds eerily similar to backup protection, it has some fundamental faults. For example, if you accidentally delete a file in storage, or it was hit by ransomware and encrypted, you can consider the file lost. This makes OneDrive storage alone a weak solution for businesses. If disaster strikes and information is compromised, the organization will have no way to restore high volumes of data.

Cloud backup, on the other hand, is a service that uses cloud storage to save files, but its functionality doesn’t end there. Cloud backup services automatically copy your data to the storage area and restore your data relatively quickly after a disaster. You can also restore multiple versions of a backed-up file, search for specific files, and it protects data from most of the widespread threats, including accidental deletion, brute-force attacks, and ransomware.

In summary: cloud storage provides access, cloud backup provides protection.

What are the most common OneDrive risks?

All the security issues tied with using OneDrive are common for most cloud storage services. Both individual OneDrive and OneDrive for Business have multiple risks, including data theft, data loss, corrupted data, and the inadvertent sharing of critical information. Given the ease of access to documents in OneDrive, compliance violations are also a top concern for organizations that deal with sensitive data.

How can you maximize OneDrive security?

To minimize the above security issues, organizations need to follow a set of strict protocols, including:

1. Device security protocols – Several general security protocols should be implemented with devices using OneDrive. Some of the most basic include mandatory downloading of antivirus software and ensuring it is current on all employee devices. Other steps include using a firewall, which will block all questionable inbound traffic, and activating idle-time screensaver passwords. As employees return from remote work locations and bring their devices back on-premise, it’s crucial to ensure all devices have updated security and meet the latest compliance requirements.

2. Network security protocols – In addition to using protected devices, employees should be especially cautious when connecting to any unsecured networks. Before connecting to a hotspot, instruct employees to make sure the connection is encrypted and never open OneDrive if the link is unfamiliar. Turning off the functionality that allows your computer to connect to in-range networks automatically is one easy way to add a layer of protection.

3. Protocols for secure sharing – Make sure to terminate OneDrive for Business access for any users who are no longer with the company. Having an employee offboarding process that includes this step lessens the risk of a former employee stealing documents or information. Make sure to allow access to only invited viewers on OneDrive. If you share a file or folder with “Everyone” or enable access with the link, it opens up new risks as anyone on the internet can find and access your document. It’s also helpful to have outlined rules for downloading and sharing documents inside, and outside, the corporation.

4. Secure sensitive data – Avoid storing any payment data in any Office 365 products. For other confidential documents, individual users can use PV. Organizations can store sensitive data only by using a secure on-premises or encrypted third-party cloud backup service that is compliant with data regulations mandatory for your organization.

5. Use a cloud backup solution – To best protect your company from all sides, it’s essential to use a cloud backup solution when saving valuable information to OneDrive. Make sure any backup solution you choose has cloud-to-cloud capabilities with automatic daily backup. In addition, a ransomware protection service that scans OneDrive and other Office 365 services for ransomware and automatically blocks attacks is your best defense against costly takeovers.

Whether it’s preparing for upcoming mandatory regulations or dealing with the sudden management of employees working offsite, the security landscape is ever-changing. Keeping up with the latest methods to keep your company both protected and compliant is a challenge that needs constant attention. With a few critical steps and the utilization of new technology, business users can protect themselves and lessen the risk to their data.