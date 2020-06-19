With 89% of small businesses moving to a remote workforce, there remains a significant gap between the perceived importance of cybersecurity protections for businesses with fewer than 10 employees and those with more than 10 employees.

The smaller the business, the smaller the focus on cybersecurity, according to a survey of 400 small business owners, conducted by the Cyber Readiness Institute.

Larger companies are more concerned

A remote workforce during Covid-19 increased the cybersecurity concerns of just 31% of small business owners with fewer than 10 employees, while 41% of those at companies with more than 10 employees were more apprehensive of possible cyber attacks. The lower concern levels for micro-businesses has also equated to much smaller investments in cybersecurity.

Only 45% of small business owners with fewer than 10 employees have increased time, money or human capital investments as it relates to cybersecurity. Meanwhile, 80% of companies with more than 10 employees have invested more resources in cybersecurity since stay-at-home orders began.

“For malicious actors looking for vulnerable targets, small businesses remain a primary target, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Kiersten Todt, executive director of The Cyber Readiness Institute.

“Small businesses can make themselves resilient against common attacks, such as phishing, by focusing on employee education and awareness and creating a culture of cyber readiness within the organization.”

When it comes to training, more than half of small business owners with more than 10 employees have upped the ante with increased cyber education over the past two months. Yet, just 22% of those with fewer than 10 employees have provided more cyber training and only 37% have updated cyber policies.

