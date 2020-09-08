Are today’s organizations ready for the data age?

67% of business and IT managers expect the sheer quantity of data to grow nearly five times by 2025, a Splunk survey reveals.

The research shows that leaders see the significant opportunity in this explosion of data and believe data is extremely or very valuable to their organization in terms of: overall success (81%), innovation (75%) and cybersecurity (78%).

81% of survey respondents believe data to be very or highly valuable yet 57% fear that the volume of data is growing faster than their organizations’ ability to keep up.

“The aata age is here. We can now quantify how data is taking center stage in industries around the world. As this new research demonstrates, organizations understand the value of data, but are overwhelmed by the task of adjusting to the many opportunities and threats this new reality presents,” said Doug Merritt, President and CEO, Splunk.

“There are boundless opportunities for organizations willing to quickly learn and adapt, embrace new technologies and harness the power of data.”

The data age has been accelerated by emerging technologies powered by, and contributing to, exponential data growth. Chief among these emerging technologies are Edge Computing, 5G networking, IoT, AI/ML, AR/VR and Blockchain.

It’s these very same technologies 49% of those surveyed expect to use to harness the power of data, but across technologies, on average, just 42% feel they have high levels of understanding of all six.

Data is valuable, and data anxiety is real

To thrive in this new age, every organization needs a complete view of its data — real-time insight, with the ability to take real-time action. But many organizations feel overwhelmed and unprepared. The study quantifies the emergence of a data age as well as the recognition that organizations have some work to do in order to use data effectively and be successful.

Data is extremely or very valuable to organizations in terms of: overall success (81%), innovation (75%) and cybersecurity (78%).

And yet, 66% of IT and business managers report that half or more of their organizations’ data is dark (untapped, unknown, unused) — a 10% increase over the previous year.

57% say the volume of data is growing faster than their organizations’ ability to keep up.

47% acknowledge their organizations will fall behind when faced with rapid data volume growth.

Some industries are more prepared than others

The study quantifies the emergence of a data age and the adoption of emerging technologies across industries, including:

Across industries, IoT has the most current users (but only 28%). 5G has the fewest and has the shortest implementation timeline at 2.6 years.

Confidence in understanding of 5G’s potential varies: 59% in France, 62% in China and only 24% in Japan.

For five of the six technologies, financial services leads in terms of current development of use cases. Retail comes second in most cases, though retailers lag notably in adoption of AI.

62% of healthcare organizations say that half or more of their data is dark and that they struggle to manage and leverage data.

The public sector lags commercial organizations in adoption of emerging technologies.

Manufacturing leaders predict growth in data volume (78%) than in any other industry; 76% expect the value of data to continue to rise.

Some countries are more prepared than others

The study also found that countries seen as technology leaders, like the U.S. and China, are more likely to be optimistic about their ability to harness the opportunities of the data age.