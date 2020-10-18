Week in review: Criminals leveraging Office 365, endpoint attack anatomy, medical devices cybersec

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, reviews and articles:

Critical flaw in SonicWall’s firewalls patched, update quickly! (CVE-2020-5135)

SonicWall patched 11 vulnerabilities affecting its Network Security Appliance (NSA). Among those is CVE-2020-5135, a critical stack-based buffer overflow vulnerability in the appliances’ VPN Portal that could be exploited to cause denial of service and possibly remote code execution.

The anatomy of an endpoint attack

A lot has changed across the cybersecurity threat landscape in the last decade, but one thing has remained the same: the endpoint is under siege. What has changed is how attackers compromise endpoints. Threat actors have learned to be more patient after gaining an initial foothold within a system (and essentially scope out their victim).

CPRA: More opportunity than threat for employers

As companies struggle with their existing compliance requirements, many fear that a new privacy ballot initiative – the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) – could complicate matters further.

Cybercriminals are using legitimate Office 365 services to launch attacks

Vectra released its report on Microsoft Office 365, which highlights the use of Office 365 in enterprise cyberattacks.

How to build up cybersecurity for medical devices

Manufacturing medical devices with cybersecurity firmly in mind is an endeavor that, according to Christopher Gates, an increasing number of manufacturers is trying to get right.

October 2020 Patch Tuesday: Microsoft fixes potentially wormable Windows TCP/IP RCE flaw

Microsoft has released patches for 87 CVE-numbered flaws in a variety of its offerings: 11 critical, 75 important, and one of moderate severity. None of the fixed vulnerabilities are currently being exploited, though six of them were previously publicly known.

Three best practices for responsible open source usage in the COVID-19 era

Organizations across both the private and public sector have been turning to open source solutions as a means to tackle emerging challenges while retaining the rapidity and agility needed to respond to evolving needs and remain competitive.

With database attacks on the rise, how can companies protect themselves?

Misconfigured or unsecured databases exposed on the open web are a fact of life. We hear about some of them because security researchers tell us how they discovered them, pinpointed their owners and alerted them, but many others are found by attackers first.

All Zoom users get end-to-end encryption (E2EE) option next week

Zoom users – both those who are on one of the paid plans and those who use it for free – will be able to try out the solution’s new end-to-end encryption (E2EE) option.

GitHub envisions a world with fewer software vulnerabilities

After five months in beta, the GitHub Code Scanning security feature has been made generally available to all users: for free for public repositories, as a paid option for private ones.

The brain of the SIEM and SOAR

SIEM and SOAR solutions are important tools in a cybersecurity stack. They gather a wealth of data about potential security incidents throughout your system and store that info for review. But just like nerve endings in the body sending signals, what good are these signals if there is no brain to process, categorize and correlate this information?

Technologies that enable legal and compliance leaders to spot innovations

COVID-19 has accelerated the push toward digital business transformation for most businesses, and legal and compliance leaders are under pressure to anticipate both the potential improvements and possible risks that come with new legal technology innovations, according to Gartner.

As attackers evolve their tactics, continuous cybersecurity education is a must

As the Information Age slowly gives way to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and the rise of IoT and IIoT, on-demand availability of computer system resources, big data and analytics, and cyber attacks aimed at business environments impact on our everyday lives, there’s an increasing need for knowledgeable cybersecurity professionals and, unfortunately, an increasing cybersecurity workforce skills gap.

Microsoft and partners cut off key Trickbot botnet infrastructure

Two weeks after someone (allegedly the US Cyber Command) temporarily interrupted the operation of the infamous Trickbot botnet, a coalition of tech companies headed by Microsoft has struck a serious blow against its operators.

SaaS adoption prompting concerns over operational complexity and risk

A rise in SaaS adoption is prompting concerns over operational complexity and risk, a BetterCloud report reveals.

In the era of AI, standards are falling behind

According to a recent study, only a minority of software developers are actually working in a software development company. This means that nowadays literally every company builds software in some form or another.

New research shows risk in healthcare supply chain

New research from RiskRecon and the Cyentia Institute pinpointed risk in third-party healthcare supply chain and showed that healthcare’s high exposure rate indicates that managing a comparatively small Internet footprint is a big challenge for many organizations in that sector.

