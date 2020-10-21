25 vulnerabilities exploited by Chinese state-sponsored hackers

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has released a list of 25 vulnerabilities Chinese state-sponsored hackers have been recently scanning for or have exploited in attacks.

“Most of the vulnerabilities […] can be exploited to gain initial access to victim networks using products that are directly accessible from the Internet and act as gateways to internal networks. The majority of the products are either for remote access or for external web services, and should be prioritized for immediate patching,” the agency noted.

The list of vulnerabilities exploited by Chinese hackers

The list is as follows:

CVE-2019-11510 – affecting Pulse Secure VPNs

– affecting Pulse Secure VPNs CVE-2020-5902 – affecting F5 BIG-IP proxy / load balancer devices

– affecting F5 BIG-IP proxy / load balancer devices CVE-2019-19781 – affecting Citrix Application Delivery Controller (ADC) and Gateway

– affecting Citrix Application Delivery Controller (ADC) and Gateway CVE-2020-8193, CVE-2020-8195, CVE-2020-8196 – affecting Citrix ADC and Citrix Gateway and Citrix SDWAN WAN-OP

– affecting Citrix ADC and Citrix Gateway and Citrix SDWAN WAN-OP CVE-2019-0708 – affecting Microsoft Windows and Microsoft Windows Server Remote Desktop Services

– affecting Microsoft Windows and Microsoft Windows Server Remote Desktop Services CVE-2020-15505 – affecting MobileIron mobile device management (MDM)

– affecting MobileIron mobile device management (MDM) CVE-2020-1350 – affecting Windows (Domain Name System) Server

– affecting Windows (Domain Name System) Server CVE-2020-1472 – affecting Microsoft Windows Server

– affecting Microsoft Windows Server CVE-2019-1040 – affecting Microsoft Windows and Microsoft Windows Server

– affecting Microsoft Windows and Microsoft Windows Server CVE-2018-6789 – affecting Exim mail transfer agent

– affecting Exim mail transfer agent CVE-2020-0688 – affecting Microsoft Exchange Server

– affecting Microsoft Exchange Server CVE-2018-4939 – affecting Adobe ColdFusion

– affecting Adobe ColdFusion CVE-2015-4852 – affecting Oracle WebLogic Server

– affecting Oracle WebLogic Server CVE-2020-2555 – affecting Oracle Coherence

– affecting Oracle Coherence CVE-2019-3396 – affecting Atlassian Confluence

– affecting Atlassian Confluence CVE-2019-11580 – affecting Atlassian Crowd and Crowd Data Center

– affecting Atlassian Crowd and Crowd Data Center CVE-2020-10189 – affecting Zoho ManageEngine Desktop Central

– affecting Zoho ManageEngine Desktop Central CVE-2019-18935 – affecting Progress Telerik UI for ASP.NET AJAX

– affecting Progress Telerik UI for ASP.NET AJAX CVE-2020-0601 – affecting Microsoft Windows and Microsoft Windows Server

– affecting Microsoft Windows and Microsoft Windows Server CVE-2019-0803 – affecting Microsoft Windows and Microsoft Windows Server

– affecting Microsoft Windows and Microsoft Windows Server CVE-2017-6327 – affecting Symantec Messaging Gateway

– affecting Symantec Messaging Gateway CVE-2020-3118 – affecting Cisco IOS XR

– affecting Cisco IOS XR CVE-2020-8515 – affecting DrayTek Vigor devices

The vulnerability list they shared is likely not complete, as Chinese-sponsored actors may use other known and unknown vulnerabilities. All network defenders – but especially those working on securing critical systems in organizations on which US national security and defense are depending on – should consider patching these as a priority.

Mitigations are also available

If patching is not possible, the risk of exploitation for most of these can be lowered by implementing mitigations provided by the vendors. CISA also advises implementing general mitigations like:

Disabling external management capabilities and setting up an out-of-band management network

Blocking obsolete or unused protocols at the network edge and disabling them in device configurations

Isolating Internet-facing services in a network DMZ to reduce the exposure of the internal network

Enabling robust logging of Internet-facing services and monitoring the logs for signs of compromise

The agency also noted that the problem of data stolen or modified before a device has been patched cannot be solved only by patching, and that password changes and reviews of accounts are a good practice.

Additional “most exploited vulnerabilities” lists

Earlier this year, CISA released a list of old and new software vulnerabilities that are routinely exploited by foreign cyber actors and cyber criminals, the NSA and the Australian Signals Directorate released a list of web application vulnerabilities that are commonly exploited to install web shell malware, and Recorded Future published a list of ten software vulnerabilities most exploited by cybercriminals in 2019.

Admins and network defenders are encouraged to peruse them and patch those flaws as well.