Have you patched these top 10 routinely exploited vulnerabilities?

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is urging organizations to patch a slew of old and new software vulnerabilities that are routinely exploited by foreign cyber actors and cyber criminals.

“Foreign cyber actors continue to exploit publicly known—and often dated—software vulnerabilities against broad target sets, including public and private sector organizations. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities often requires fewer resources as compared with zero-day exploits for which no patches are available,” the agency noted.

“A concerted campaign to patch these vulnerabilities would introduce friction into foreign adversaries’ operational tradecraft and force them to develop or acquire exploits that are more costly and less widely effective. A concerted patching campaign would also bolster network security by focusing scarce defensive resources on the observed activities of foreign adversaries.”

The most often exploited CVE-numbered vulnerabilities

The list of the ten most often exploited flaws between 2016 and 2019 includes seven affecting Microsoft offerings (Office, Windows, SharePoint, .NET Framework), one affecting Apache Struts, one Adobe Flash Player, and one Drupal.

They are as follows:

IT security professionals are advised to use this list alongside a similar one recently compiled by Recorded Future, which focuses on the ten most exploited vulnerabilities by cybercriminals in 2019.

In addition to all these flaws, CISA points to several others that have been under heavy exploitation in 2020:

CVE-2019-11510 (affecting Pulse Secure VPN servers)

CVE-2019-19781 (affecting Citrix VPN appliances)

Additional warnings and help

CISA has also warned organizations to check for oversights in their Microsoft O365 security configurations (and to implement these recommendations and to start fixing organizational cybersecurity weaknesses they might have.

“March 2020 brought an abrupt shift to work-from-home that necessitated, for many organizations, rapid deployment of cloud collaboration services, such as Microsoft Office 365. Malicious cyber actors are targeting organizations whose hasty deployment of Microsoft O365 may have led to oversights in security configurations and vulnerable to attack,” they noted.

Organizations can apply for CISA’s help in scanning internet-facing systems and web applications for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations – the agency offers free scanning and testing services (more info in the alert).