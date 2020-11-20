New infosec products of the week: November 20, 2020

Group-IB launches Fraud Hunting Platform, a digital identity protection and fraud prevention solution

Group-IB’s Fraud Hunting Platform analyzes each session and examines user behavior (keystrokes, mouse movements, etc.) in web and in mobile channels in real-time. Based on user behavioral data and machine learning algorithms, the system creates a unique digital fingerprint for devices and identities.

AWS Network Firewall: Network protection across all AWS workloads

With AWS Network Firewall, customers can deploy granular network protections across their entire AWS environment, without the need to configure and manage additional security infrastructure. AWS Network Firewall provides essential protections against common network threats, including dynamic packet filtering, intrusion prevention and detection, and web filtering.

Kali Linux 2020.4 released: New default shell, fresh tools, and more!

Offensive Security has released Kali Linux 2020.4, the latest version of its popular open source penetration testing platform. ZSH is now Kali’s new default shell on desktop images and cloud, Bash remains the default shell for other platforms (ARM, containers, NetHunter, WSL) for the time being.

Zyxel adds enhancements and two new firewalls to its USG FLEX family of mid-range firewalls for SMBs

Armed with key enhancements provided by the new firmware, Zyxel security firewalls provide businesses with the power and flexibility to protect themselves against more sophisticated cyberthreats and ensure business continuity in the rapidly-evolving business environment.

Qualys provides out-of-the-box support for Google Cloud Artifact Registry

Qualys announced it has worked with Google Cloud to provide out-of-the-box support for Google Cloud Artifact Registry for its Container Security solution. Qualys Container Security scanning will assess all images for software inventory, vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, and provide a unified view across multiple Google Cloud regions.

Sysdig launches zero trust network security for Kubernetes to cut miscrosegmentation time

Kubernetes network policies are hard for teams to implement. A lot of time is wasted going back-and-forth between developers and DevOps teams to agree on the right network policy. Sysdig saves time by automating least privilege policies based on observed traffic enriched with application and Kubernetes metadata.

TrilioVault for Kubernetes 2.0: Managing data protection and migration across clouds

As part of the latest TrilioVault for Kubernetes release, Trilio also announced enhanced enterprise-grade Kubernetes backup and restore capabilities, including comprehensive application support, certification of new distributions and multi-cloud enablement use cases.