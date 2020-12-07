Trends every IT leader needs to know to empower the enterprise

Only 37% of organizations definitely have the skills and technology to keep pace with digital projects during the COVID-19 pandemic, a MuleSoft survey reveals.

Access to data is paramount

82% of line of business (LoB) employees believe they need quick and easy access to data, IT systems, and applications to do their jobs effectively and remain productive.

Access to data is critical as 59% of LoB employees are involved in identifying, suggesting, or creating new ways to improve the delivery of digital services externally, such as building an online self-service portal or a customer-facing mobile application. Yet 29% think their organization is very effective in connecting and using data from multiple sources to drive business value.

“Every industry faces immediate change, and every organization needs to respond to the needs of its customers faster than ever before in a digital-first world,” said Brent Hayward, CEO, MuleSoft.

“This research shows data is one of the most critical assets that businesses need to move fast and thrive into the future. Organizations need to empower every employee to unlock and integrate data — no matter where it resides — to deliver critical, time-sensitive projects and innovation at scale, while making products and services more connected than ever.”

Data silos increasingly slow down digital initiatives

According to McKinsey, businesses that once mapped digital strategy in one- to three-year phases must now scale their initiatives in a matter of days or weeks.

This report also sheds light on the pandemic leading to an increase in digital initiatives by an average 11-23%, highlighting what is hampering the pace of business and the ability to meet customer expectations:

Data silos : 33% of LoB employees say the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed a lack of connectivity between existing IT systems, applications, and data as an inefficiency when it comes to digital delivery.

: 33% of LoB employees say the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed a lack of connectivity between existing IT systems, applications, and data as an inefficiency when it comes to digital delivery. A lack of digital skills: 29% LoB employees say a lack of digital skills across the business is also an inefficiency when delivering digital projects.

Already stretched IT teams can’t deliver projects quickly enough: 51% of LoB employees are currently frustrated by the speed at which their IT team can deliver digital projects.

Integration challenges directly impact revenue and customer experiences

In light of increasing operational inefficiencies, it is not surprising that 54% of LoB respondents say they are frustrated by the challenge of connecting different IT systems, applications, and data at their organization. Many view this weakness as a threat to their business and the ability to provide connected customer experiences.

Siloed systems and data slow down business growth : LoB employees are well aware of the repercussions of failing to connect systems, applications, and data. 59% agree that failure in this area will hinder business growth and revenue.

: LoB employees are well aware of the repercussions of failing to connect systems, applications, and data. 59% agree that failure in this area will hinder business growth and revenue. Behind disconnected experiences are disconnected systems, applications, and data : 59% of LoB employees agree that an inability to connect systems, applications, and data will negatively impact customer experience — a fundamental prerequisite for business success today.

: 59% of LoB employees agree that an inability to connect systems, applications, and data will negatively impact customer experience — a fundamental prerequisite for business success today. Automation initiatives require integration: 60% respondents admit that failure to connect systems, applications, and data will also hinder automation initiatives. This comes at a time when a growing number of organizations are looking to automate business processes via capabilities, such as robotic process automation (RPA).

Organizations need to move faster

As demands for digital initiatives grow, organizations across industries need to move faster than ever before. Business users are frustrated by data silos, slowing their ability to meet customer demand and innovate in today’s all-digital, work-from-anywhere world.

The report highlights the need to democratize these capabilities by giving business users the tools they need to easily and quickly unlock data, connect applications, and automate processes.