Adversaries exploit supply chains, double down on COVID-19 and ransomware

Supply chain attacks, ransomware, data extortion and nation-state threats prove to be more prolific than ever, a CrowdStrike report suggests.

eCrime attacks made up 79% of all intrusions (via hands-on-keyboard activity). Among a popular vector for cybercriminals is the supply chain as it allows malicious actors to propagate multiple downstream targets from a single intrusion.

Threat actors improving strategies to evade detection

Additionally, the report spotlights how nation-state adversaries infiltrated networks to steal valuable data seeking COVID-19 vaccine research, whereby threat actors have improved strategies to evade detection and camouflage in networks, many times deceiving their targets.

“There is a human being behind every attack, and cyber actors are getting bolder and more astute day-to-day. As such, it’s critical to employ comprehensive cloud-native technology for increased visibility and prevention capabilities including threat intelligence and expert threat hunting to stay one step ahead of modern day attacks.

“Additionally, today’s rapidly changing remote work environment highlights that identity protection is central to the defense of any enteprise’s infrastructure. Organizations must take decisive action to control access and protect data in order to outmaneuver adversaries,” said Adam Meyers, SVP of intelligence at CrowdStrike.

Other key findings