Three Ivanti Wavelink applications now available on SAP Store

Ivanti Wavelink announced that Ivanti Speakeasy, Ivanti Velocity Web Browser and Velocity Telnet (TE) are now available on SAP Store. These solutions are integrated with SAP Extended Warehouse Management (SAP EWM), with a second integration available for Ivanti Velocity Web Browser with SAP S/4HANA.

The solutions enable customers in warehousing, transportation, logistics and retail organizations to increase productivity and deliver enhanced, consistent user experiences across devices.

In addition to their availability on SAP Store, the SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that Ivanti Speakeasy 1.0 and Ivanti Velocity 2.1 integrate with SAP S/4HANA using standard integration technologies.

SAP S/4HANA is a future-ready ERP system, with built-in intelligent technologies, that transforms business processes with intelligent automation and runs on SAP HANA – in-memory database that offers real-time processing speeds and a dramatically simplified data model.

“We’re thrilled that all three of our Ivanti Wavelink applications are now available on SAP Store,” said Brandon Black, vice president and general manager, Ivanti supply chain business unit.

“With these solutions, customers can improve their workflows, reduce training times and streamline supply chain and warehousing operations. And, since our applications integrate with SAP EWM, they can be rapidly deployed without requiring any redesign or expensive IT system modifications.

“And perhaps best of all, our solutions provide a consistent look and feel across multiple operating systems, ensuring the best end-user experience and enhanced mobile productivity.”

Key product features for each solution, along with benefits for supply chain management and logistics organizations, include:

Ivanti Velocity Web Browser : This modernized web user interface, which is optimized for touch, scanning and voice interaction, enables customers to achieve mobile productivity. Available for Android, iOS, and Windows 10 devices, the solution delivers an enhanced, touchscreen-friendly user experience across all mobile barcode scanner devices.

: This modernized web user interface, which is optimized for touch, scanning and voice interaction, enables customers to achieve mobile productivity. Available for Android, iOS, and Windows 10 devices, the solution delivers an enhanced, touchscreen-friendly user experience across all mobile barcode scanner devices. Ivanti Speakeasy : This voice-enabled material picking solution enables organizations to add voice capabilities to their SAP applications. The solution supports more than 30 languages for both speech-to-text and text-to-speech workflows, and more than 50 for text-to-speech-only implementations. Speakeasy plugs into the Velocity client via the mobile computer and all voice input/output is done using the screens connected to SAP applications on the device.

: This voice-enabled material picking solution enables organizations to add voice capabilities to their SAP applications. The solution supports more than 30 languages for both speech-to-text and text-to-speech workflows, and more than 50 for text-to-speech-only implementations. Speakeasy plugs into the Velocity client via the mobile computer and all voice input/output is done using the screens connected to SAP applications on the device. Velocity Telnet (TE): This solution enables customers to reduce risks and increase productivity by optimizing current SAP EWM and SAP EWM environments. Customers can achieve enhanced user experience (UX) with SAP applications and rapidly deploy modern mobile devices. Plus, they can extend the life and value of existing enterprise installments.

There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made via SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Ivanti is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. Built on SAP Business Technology Platform and integrated with SAP Extended Warehouse Management, Ivanti Wavelink solutions fuel customers to become intelligent enterprises.

The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.