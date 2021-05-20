Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness prepares employees to neutralize attacks

Arctic Wolf launched Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness, a radical new approach to security and awareness training that helps organizations build cyber resilience against social engineering, phishing attacks, and credential theft.

Arctic Wolf is the first managed detection and response (MDR) vendor to offer a comprehensive, fully managed, security awareness solution natively from its security operations-focused Arctic Wolf Platform. This launch augments the powerful combination of technology and concierge services that Arctic Wolf pioneered in the industry to end cyber risk.

According to the 2021 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, 85 percent of all incidents involve some form of human element, dominated by phishing and credential theft. Organizations looking to improve their security posture and minimize cyber risk have an acute and growing need to implement programs that address their exposure to social engineering attacks.

Arctic Wolf’s innovative new offering is uniquely positioned to help customers in that journey because it combines fully managed security awareness training, phishing simulations, and account takeover monitoring in a solution that is delivered as a concierge service. This makes it fast and easy for security teams, even those without an IT or cybersecurity function, to add a security awareness and training program and receive this critical level of protection.

Pioneering a new approach to cyber resilience through a fully managed security awareness service

Security awareness training is a core pillar of security operations, but traditional training solutions that operate on an annual cadence and offer a “check the box” approach to compliance are wildly ineffective, leaving employees unengaged and uninformed about the latest attacks targeting them. With Arctic Wolf observing a 64% increase in phishing and ransomware attacks in the second quarter of last year, it’s clear that attackers will continue to leverage social engineering to achieve their objectives.

In addition, according to the latest reports, last year alone 31 billion data records have been compromised, making it extremely easy for attackers to find legitimate credentials and then use them to bypass security controls. To address both of these risks, Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness uses training and phishing simulations to reduce the likelihood of an incident, and also includes 24×7 account takeover monitoring to enable rapid response and reduce the impact if credentials are exposed.

Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness also helps customers build organizational resilience with automated phishing simulations and ongoing microlearning, which if applied as an ongoing program, are proven to result in a 70% decrease in clicks on phishing simulations. Customers benefit from the unrivalled experience of their Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team, security experts who protect thousands of customers worldwide and are uniquely capable of identifying malicious activity first-hand. With this approach, organizations can tap into Arctic Wolf’s deep security expertise to launch a world-class security awareness program in a matter of days, receiving immediate time-to-value.

Fueling a growing market demand for security awareness and training

Gartner predicts that “by 2024, 25% of midsize enterprises will adopt security awareness training as a managed service, up from less than 5% today,” and they make the recommendation that organizations should “evaluate security awareness training as a managed service if there is a gap in security awareness expertise on staff, or if other budgetary, financial or program-driven constraints exist.”

“Delivered with the speed, customization, and usability that customers are accustomed to from the Arctic Wolf Platform, the Managed Security Awareness service is strongly positioned to fuel the security awareness and training market and quickly become the go-to solution for organizations,” said Nick Schneider, president of Arctic Wolf. “Our unique and automated approach ensures progress over time, while the ongoing engagement from the Concierge Security Team keeps organizations informed about their risk exposure and offers actionable strategies to minimize it.”

Delivering value beyond traditional training solutions, Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness includes the following components:

Security awareness microlearning : Prepare employees to stop social engineering attacks with continuous training to recognize current threats, avoid scams, and understand the importance of reporting mistakes

: Prepare employees to stop social engineering attacks with continuous training to recognize current threats, avoid scams, and understand the importance of reporting mistakes Automated phishing simulations and immediate education : Measure and reinforce employee awareness with automated assessments and phishing simulations based on real-life attacks

: Measure and reinforce employee awareness with automated assessments and phishing simulations based on real-life attacks Account takeover monitoring : Minimize the risk of account takeovers with immediate notification when employee credentials are found on the dark web

: Minimize the risk of account takeovers with immediate notification when employee credentials are found on the dark web Turnkey content delivery: Engage employees by deploying timely content with high production value, along with a vision to build academic-level programmatic rigor

In addition to Managed Security Awareness, Arctic Wolf security operations solutions include Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Managed Risk, and Managed Cloud Monitoring—each delivered by the industry’s original Concierge Security Team. The highly trained Concierge Security experts work as an extension of internal teams to provide 24×7 monitoring, detection, and response, as well as ongoing risk management to proactively protect organizations while continually strengthening their security posture.