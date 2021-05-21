New infosec products of the week: May 21, 2021

ReversingLabs Malware Lab: Detect, classify, analyze, and respond to malicious files

Designed to support modern security organizations increasingly delegating malware analysis to specific security operations (SOC) or development security operations (DevSecOps) experts, the ReversingLabs Malware Lab solution equips these teams with a unified threat analysis engine and console to rapidly detect, classify, analyze, and respond to malicious files and associated Indicators of Compromise (IOCs).

Qualys CyberSecurity Asset Management brings security teams the automation they need

CyberSecurity Asset Management is an all-in-one solution that leverages the power of the Qualys Cloud Platform with its multiple native sensors and CMDB synchronization to continuously inventory known and unknown assets, discover installed applications, and overlay business and risk context to establish asset criticality.

1Password releases full-featured desktop app for Linux

1Password for Linux uses the Linux kernel keyring to establish a fully encrypted connection between 1Password in your browser and 1Password for Linux. That means that if you unlock one, the other will also be unlocked when you switch to it. This is the most advanced browser integration for a password manager available in Linux.

Eclypsium’s enhanced offering extends security to network and unmanaged devices

Eclypsium announced a major new extension to their enterprise device integrity platform, which lets organizations easily extend visibility and security beyond their traditional endpoints to now include network and unmanaged devices that can impact overall security posture.

WatchGuard releases endpoint security for Windows on Qualcomm Snapdragon PCs

WatchGuard on Windows based Snapdragon devices delivers real-time visibility and advanced endpoint security to organizations that need to protect 5G compute devices in today’s cloud-driven, distributed work environments.