Cloud security posture confidence is high, yet most IT pros have experienced a cloud-related breach

OpsCompass announced the results of a report it conducted on cloud security posture and management challenges. The report is based on survey responses from 253 full-time, US-based, IT professionals who develop, and either deploy or manage enterprise cloud applications or infrastructure.

“These findings confirm what we’ve observed firsthand — cloud security is a major challenge,” said John Grange, CTO, OpsCompass.

“Operations teams are managing increasingly complex cloud infrastructure and are hyper-concerned about misconfigurations and configuration drift resulting in security gaps and potential breaches. Our goal with this report is to assess what teams are experiencing today, understand their concerns, and drive conversations to improve cloud security.”

Cloud security posture challenges